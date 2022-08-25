British International School, Phuket
Toyota Gazoo racing ready to rock the streets of Phuket Town

MOTOR RACING: The streets of Phuket Town are gearing up to host this year’s “Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport” street racing expo.

Motosport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 August 2022, 10:00AM

The two-day event, taking place on Sept 10-11, is part of a national tour championship that strives to highlight the potential of the vehicles racing which is not evident in everyday driving.

Confirmation of this year’s event was made at a press conference at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday (Aug 24) presided over by Phuket Governor Harong Woociew who said the event can help boost the local economy and tourism sector, still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present at the press conference was Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand General Manager Thanapon Kaewbamrung who urged people to attend the event and enjoy the high-octane action that will be on show in four separate races across the weekend.

“Toyota is a true pioneer of motorsports in Thailand, having been present in the country longer than any other manufacturers or teams,” Mr Thanapon said.

“The Gazoo Championship is just one of many motor sports events that Toyota participates in and supports in Thailand,” he added.

“This year Toyota Racing will also be taking part in the Thailand Super Series, where we will send the legendary sports car GR Supra to compete, as well as the RAAT Thailand Endurance International Championship 2022, where the Corolla ALTIS GR Sport racing car will be on show.”

The Phuket leg of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport Championship is one of five venues nationally. The opening contest was held in Chonburi on June 29 - July 3 and following Phuket the race will visit Buriram on Oct 14-16. Next is Chiang Mai on Nov 18-20 before the season finale back at Buriram on Dec 16-18.

Last year’s event in Phuket saw female drivers dominating proceedings with Mekratchakita Kalantanon outclassing her male rivals to take 1st place in car 98 in the Toyota Vios One Make Race.

Further information on the “Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2022” championship can be accessed via the usual social media channels.

