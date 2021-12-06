BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Toyota Gazoo racing hits streets of Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Toyota Gazoo Racing competitors returned to Phuket over the weekend for this year’s edition of the “Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport” street racing expo.

Motosport
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 December 2021, 04:18PM

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021

Under the theme “Spirit to push the limits”, four main races were held, with Mekratchakita Kalantanon outclassing her male rivals, taking 1st place in car 98 in the Toyota Vios One Make Race.

Puripat Vejwongsatechawat of Super Club Racing Team in car 99 placed second, followed by  Adisak Tangpoolcharoen of B-quik Racing in car 26 and Bundit Laddayam of WISE & TKS Motorsport in car 19.

Khemarat Khonphutsa Buntham of the Auto Service Uttaradit Team in pickup 95 placed first in the locally popular Toyota Hilux Revo One Make Race, followed by Ekasit Namsangpha of Skzic Tunebyaot Racing Team in pickup 2 and Anivat Lommahaadthai of TMC-DRIVE68 BY WOOT BANG BON3 team in pickup 44.

Teerut Boonit of Super Club Racing Team claimed 1st place in car 7 in the Corolla Altis GR Sport One Make Race, with Pruitthipong Leelanan of TMC-DRIVE68 BY WOOT BANG BON3 team placing second in car 68 and Pimpan Hongpan of Sittipol Group placing third in car 101.

Surasak Dagen of Nexzter Racing Team placed 4th in car 22 and Pure Hongpan of Sittipol Group placed fifth in car 100.

The racing got underway with the “Vios One Make Race Lady Cup” as a special on-the-day race not attributing any championship points.

Siripakorn Yayon in car 188 placed 1st, followed by Kamolchanok Boonkram of Sittipol Group in car 199 and Saranya Kijwang of Nexzter HGR Racing Team in car 126.

Present to get the weekend underway was Toyota Motor Thailand Co Ltd President Noriaki Yamashita and senior executives. Joining Mr Noriaki were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrborJor) President Rewat Areerob and Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak.

Also present were Wiboonchai Na Ranong, Co-Chairman of Toyota Pearl Co Ltd, and Chaipat Na Ranong, Managing Director of Toyota Pearl Co Ltd, together with Trairat Kusuwan, Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Phuket Motors Co ltd, the sole distributor for Toyota in Phuket.

The “Toyota Gazoo Racing Motorsport 2021” racing expo, which tours the country as a championship, aims to highlight the potential of the cars and pickups racing, “which we can’t see from normal driving in everyday life”, Mr Noriaki said.

The motorsport expo also contributes to Toyota’s goals to “Ever-Better Cars", he added, “with motorsport opening up a more in-depth perspective on automobile production.”

“This initiative has inherited the DNA of motorsport to be passed on in the development of special models, especially in the GR Series models,” Mr Noriati said.

