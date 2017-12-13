The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Touting elephants okay, says Phuket wildlife official

PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office today (Dec 13) told The Phuket News that there will be no action taken against elephant touts who provide rides to tourists on the island’s beaches.

animals, tourism, environment,

Shela Riva

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 10:44AM

The news comes after photos and videos of tourists taking rides on the elephants were forwarded to The Phuket News on Monday (Dec 11) and passed on to the livestock office yesterday (Dec 12).

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday, Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office said, “There is nothing wrong with people riding the elephants as long as they are not too small for strenuous work.

“The smallest elephant in the photos looks not less than 10 years old. If they are under eight years old they are usually not allowed to work,” he said.

“Elephants under eight years old are not considered strong enough to carry people, however it also depends from elephant to elephant according to its size.

“There will be no punishment for the elephant handlers, unless there are complaints from people regarding other disturbances such as the elephants dropping faeces on the beach and they do not clean it. This pollutes the environment,” he added.

Bollywood

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang Mr Piyawat Sukon has clarified the legalities of the act of touting animals within Thai law.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 13), Mr Piyawat said, “Touting is illegal if the animal is a protected species, but not if the animal is general wildlife.

However it is illegal when there is torture of the animal involved,” he said.

For elephants, if someone complains that it is causing disturbances, such as obstructing traffic or causing trouble, it will be wrong and police can catch the touts and take legal action.

Elephants are protected if they are caught from the wild, however, common elephants that have been raised by people at home and are registered do not fall under the animal protection law,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Christy Sweet | 14 December 2017 - 08:37:51

Not all elephants are "crushed" but only one is too much.

I wonder why at one time I was told I had to apply for a permit to take horses to the beach-I could have done it all along.  I tried to operate a rescue where horses could work in the water with little stress to chronic injuries. Alas, a prior land owners culvert system required a visit from[CENSORED], I could not afford the "fix it" fees.

The Phuket News

Christy Sweet | 13 December 2017 - 19:16:55

Please someone rescue the elephant chained up  in the small hills behind Nai Thon beach. ( Go through the empty field near the school.)  The elephant sanctuary  told me they "could not get involved in any way..,"not even call the Livestock Department.

The Phuket News

BadSpottedDog | 13 December 2017 - 17:37:52

This is horrible. It's not the actual riding that is the cruelty. It is the crushing (for training) and treatment of the elephant when NOT being ridden. There is no way to ride an elephant unless it has been through the crush, and I'm sorry, but that involves beating, bull hooks, tightly restricting, and separating from the mother at a young age. This is NOT acceptable.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 13 December 2017 - 15:08:54

By the way,  touting is forbidden in Thailand by law, yes?

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 13 December 2017 - 14:09:11

Whay it`be NOW action taken against elephant touts who provide rides to tourists on the island’s beaches.elephant faeces and urine from the beach and po + its illega Mrl Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office. How much money you get of this ?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 13 December 2017 - 13:46:49

Again a law, nicely 'designed' to run partly away from being responsibility of animal well being in Thailand.
What is the use of registration when registration excludes the elephant of falling under the Protection Law.
Does that make sense?  

.." Elephants are protected when caught from the wild, if raised by people and registered they are not protected"..
One can't make up such nonsense you would think. But in Thailand, yes.

A elephant is a elephant, doesn't matter if caught from the wild or a 'common' one raised by people.
When registration exclude a elephant from the Protection Law, than something is wrong with that Law.

And many of us have seen wild life tv stories how wild caught elephants are made 'common' with cruelty in camps far away from the eyes of officials in their airco offices who only care about a drop of elephant faeces on beaches.

The Phuket News

Xonax | 13 December 2017 - 12:15:49

The touts should be required to have a plan how they will remove the unavoidable elephant faeces and urine from the beach.  Maybe gigantic Pampers could be an option?

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 13 December 2017 - 12:01:09

So what? Phuket has many captive elephants being forced to give people rides every day. I don't believe carrying one person bare back is any more harmful for the animal than 3 people in a chair plus a 'mahut' driver.

It's worth pointing out though that it's illegal to do business for private profit on public property, including all beaches. If these guys are harassing people who are trying to enjoy the beach then that's a problem.

The Phuket News
Matches 8 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.