The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourists welcome but COVID rules must be respected, say local businesses

Tourists welcome but COVID rules must be respected, say local businesses

PHUKET: Local businesses in Phuket are looking forward to welcoming foreign tourists once again as the island opens its borders under the Phuket Sandbox initiative tomorrow (July 1) although some have reiterated the importance for robust COVID-19 safety measures to be in place and adhered to.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 June 2021, 12:46PM

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated local business and left areas like Thalang Rd in Phuket Town resembling ghost towns at times. Photo: PR Phuket.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated local business and left areas like Thalang Rd in Phuket Town resembling ghost towns at times. Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

Photo: PR Phuket.

« »

Several businesses in the Thalang Rd area of Old Phuket Town were questioned by PR Phuket yesterday (June 29) and the overwhelming consensus was that tourists desperately need to return in order to reinvigorate businesses left reeling after the past 15 months of lockdowns, island-wide restrictions and travel bans.

“I agree with opening up to tourists in line with the Phuket Sand Box model,” commented one vendor who owns a clothes shop on Thalang Rd.

“Nowadays, the shops in Thalang Road are very quiet with barely any customers at all, mainly due to the absence of overseas tourists,” the vendor added.

“There days when I do not sell anything at all so to see tourists returning wil be very welcome. I have seen other local businesses such as shops, massage parlors and restaurants also preparing for the return of tourists which is a good sign.

“Hopefully returning foreign tourists can help stimulate the economy and encourage entrepreneurs to the province.”

Whereas most local business owners generally agreed with this sentiment, several did express a need for caution, requesting the government and related health agencies ensure the measures in place to combat any potential spread of COVID-19 are enforced rigidly.

In particular, there were several requests to ensure strict implementation of screening inbound tourists on arrival and to ensure robust health guidleines are respected and followed during the tourists’ stay on the island. Additionally any violations of the health safety guidelines should be dealt with seriously.

All inbound tourists will need to meet strict criteria as outlined in the Royal Gazette this morning.

This includes proof of being fully vaccinated, possession of a Certificate of Entry (COE), a COVID-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours prior to travel, insurance covering US$100,000, a booking with a SHA+ hotel in Phuket for 14 days, and be willing to pay for RT-PCR tests.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hospitals set price for Moderna
Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings
Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked
FDA warns against using animal drug as COVID cure
THAI extends leave without pay, deeper cuts needed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 64% of Phuket vaccinated, Activists doxed by royalists, Nightlife workers petition for handouts |:| June 29
Thailand Looks to Post-COVID Future With Ambitious Budget Bill
PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch
With propaganda push, China’s Communist Party celebrates 100 years
Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services
Drug dealing couple arrested after Phuket distributor confesses
Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%
Double dose Sinovac ‘up to 91% effective’ against Alpha strain
PM unfazed by criticism as B7.5bn of aid confirmed

 

Phuket community
Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

"383 bookings have been made through the Phuket Sandbox scheme for 1,670 people,” Governor Na...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

@ Dave_C Same as those fearmongers on here....(Read More)

PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch

@Xi Virus Another poster with sinophobia. Wondering who is his boss ?...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Target 70% - to date 44.8%. Just past half way to target for 2 vaccination requirement....(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

"Support me in my efforts to secure the bridge" Lol, Dave.Who you think you are ? The sav...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox rules tweaked

"they must come back to stay in the hotel ‒ even if they have their own house in Phuket"...(Read More)

Patong top choice for Phuket Sandbox bookings

5 days ago PN reported on the TAT revising their estimate for sandbox tourists in the three months s...(Read More)

PM Prayut to grace Phuket Sandbox launch

Xhan-o-Xha has been busy with his skirt as he is going to attend 100 year anniversary of CCP with hi...(Read More)

Royal Gazette announces Thailand’s new regulations for online ride-hailing services

the most important thing would be to clarify what a small and a larger car is...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

These [people] are even dumber than we thought. The latest comments to appear on the website for no...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 