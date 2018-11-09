Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines

BANGKOK: The Excise Department has warned visitors to Thailand about the fines for bringing electronic cigarettes and related substances or equipment into the country for personal use or sale.

healthcrime

By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 November 2018, 09:47AM

Possession of e-cigarettes for use or sale will be fined by the Excise Department. Photo: Bangkok Post / Worrapon Payakum

Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said yesterday (Nov 8) the Commerce Ministry had enforced a ban on e-cigarettes due to health concerns raised by the Public Health Ministry. Anyone possessing for personal use “cigalikes”, which look like conventional cigarettes and can be used a number of times, will be fined B6,800 per carton, the official said. Having them for sale will face higher charges of B12,000 per carton, he added. The warning was issued after some Bangkok-based embassies had complained to the department about their tourists being fined for entering the country with e-cigarettes, according to Mr Patchara. Over the past three months, the Excise Department seized 80 cases of e-cigarettes and related substances or equipment and imposed fines totalling B5 million. Read original story here.