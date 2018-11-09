THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines

BANGKOK: The Excise Department has warned visitors to Thailand about the fines for bringing electronic cigarettes and related substances or equipment into the country for personal use or sale.

healthcrime
By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 November 2018, 09:47AM

Possession of e-cigarettes for use or sale will be fined by the Excise Department. Photo: Bangkok Post / Worrapon Payakum

Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said yesterday (Nov 8) the Commerce Ministry had enforced a ban on e-cigarettes due to health concerns raised by the Public Health Ministry.

Anyone possessing for personal use “cigalikes”, which look like conventional cigarettes and can be used a number of times, will be fined B6,800 per carton, the official said.

Having them for sale will face higher charges of B12,000 per carton, he added.

The warning was issued after some Bangkok-based embassies had complained to the department about their tourists being fined for entering the country with e-cigarettes, according to Mr Patchara.

Over the past three months, the Excise Department seized 80 cases of e-cigarettes and related substances or equipment and imposed fines totalling B5 million.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 12 November 2018 - 13:20:11 

@ Dek, S'pore is further, is 4.0. There is no polluted water , no traffic pollution on the roads. In S'pore is a stable policy about Pollution. Thailand just ignore the big environment and safety issues. Just  WARN-welcome tourists, depend on mood official on a rainy day. Dumb, Thailand now needs tourists more than ever. Don't treat them this way. Hey, Phoenix, remember? Be humble/wai

DeKaaskopp | 12 November 2018 - 11:55:17 

Personally i oppose the ban, but what K.is making out of it is astonishing. An  insulting scorn loaded tirade. Doesn't he know that other countries ban vaping too? And here comes the best: E-cig/etc are banned in his favorite country Singapore too! Does this mean that officials over there have a shrimp size brain too? LOL

Kurt | 11 November 2018 - 18:09:48 

Have your Phuket beach waters unpolluted first, so that tourists not arrive back home and need to consult a  doctor for curing skin/ear/eye diseases they got in Thailand due to enormous water pollution.! Specially young foreign children. Any thai Official interested in that?
Stop shrimp brain thinking/doing about nothing.

Kurt | 11 November 2018 - 17:56:57 

What is that with thai officials? Power play/kick/satisfaction. To much can not do this, must do that  when it comes to small stuff.. A weekly power check how much they are in control, mainly about nonsense.  ..What colour clothes to wear during happenings, and so on. Are this the people running a country forward to 4.0 ? Forget it. They are not taken serious.

Kurt | 11 November 2018 - 17:46:58 

Health concerns? What a bunch of  fining hypocrites. ( money-money-money).  Much overwhelming more health concerns in 'Thailand minus 4.0' to handle first! Just see all the black smoke fuming lorries, cement trucks, busses, mini vans, just name it, all over Thailand. Spreading their led poison stuff damaging thai children brains.  Guess these officials got their brain young damaged.

