Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said yesterday (Nov 8) the Commerce Ministry had enforced a ban on e-cigarettes due to health concerns raised by the Public Health Ministry.
Anyone possessing for personal use “cigalikes”, which look like conventional cigarettes and can be used a number of times, will be fined B6,800 per carton, the official said.
Having them for sale will face higher charges of B12,000 per carton, he added.
The warning was issued after some Bangkok-based embassies had complained to the department about their tourists being fined for entering the country with e-cigarettes, according to Mr Patchara.
Over the past three months, the Excise Department seized 80 cases of e-cigarettes and related substances or equipment and imposed fines totalling B5 million.
