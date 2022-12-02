Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

PHUKET: Tourist Police in Phuket have called for visitors to not hesitate to contact officers in case of unexpected situations on public transport such as a taxi deviating from the route suggested by GPS. Though due to Patong Hill road repairs such situations may not be the result of anyone’s ill intentions, Phuket Tourist Police explained in a Facebook post today (Dec 2).

tourismtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2022, 06:32PM

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police settled a taxi misunderstanding which arose from Phuket traffic conundrum. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The route from Central Phuket to Keemala as suggested by Google Maps on Dec 2. Image: Google Maps

The route from Central Phuket to Keemala as suggested by Google Maps on Dec 2. Image: Google Maps

« »

“If you don’t go any further, go with the police!!!!! [sic]” said Phuket Tourist Police, calling for visitors to contact them in case a taxi ride appears to go wrong. 

The publication was posted on the Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page in the wake of a misunderstanding between a taxi driver and a passenger that officers had to settle. 

As reported by Phuket Tourist Police, on an undisclosed day earlier this week a female tourist booked a taxi from Central Phuket to the luxurious Keemala Hotel in Kamala. 

On the route the passenger began feeling uncomfortable as the car was moving towards Patong while the GPS suggested the route should run along bypass road and Thepkrasattri Rd to Heroines Monument and then further west and south through Cherng Talay, Bang Tao and Surin. 

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police explained that the driver was taking the shortest way over Patong Hill as Phra Barami Rd had just opened for small vehicles to travel from Kathu to Patong. Yet the tourist was unaware of the recent traffic conundrum in Phuket and trusted her GPS while most of the services still consider Patong Hill closed for vehicles and suggest detours.

The misunderstanding was then settled in through mediation of Patong Traffic Police, said Tourist Police. 

Phuket Tourist Police added that the tourist agreed to pay for her ride and in the end “was impressed and expressed her gratitude to Phuket Tourist Police for the help.”

It was not explained at what stage and why Phuket Tourist Police was called in for help.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cleaning up Phuket trash village, New licence-points system || December 2
Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides
Passengers stranded in Phuket after overloaded plane aborts takeoff
Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash
Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion: Zelensky aide
Phuket readies for Dec 5
Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rain warning prompts caution over Patong Hill, Chinese triad crackdown || December 1
No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks
Walk-in COVID jabs still available
Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning
China signals zero-COVID relaxation after protests
B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown
Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on
Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines

 

Phuket community
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

Again The Phuket News is anything but. When it prints any fake news it's given. The TAT Phuket ...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

What is better way to check strength of road than fleet of buses full of draft/sanction dodgers ??...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Question: Are the Phuket taxi/Van certels also in hands of powerful ( chinese?) Triads? And how abou...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

These 'Chinese' Triads only can excist/do business with help of Thai 'nominees, a by Tha...(Read More)

Driving licence point deductions to start Jan 9

A good idea that has been used in many many other countries for more than 50 years. The problem here...(Read More)

Patong Hill: Buses being considered, caution urged ahead of heavy rain warning

'As quickly as possible' is not the right strategy to employee here. I thought by now they w...(Read More)

No illegal activity on fishing boats after latest round of checks

As if they would say anything when interviewed. Far to scared to say a word. If they want real answe...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Further investigations should be conducted to find who in authority in Thailand 'allowed' th...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Some of these illegal businesses since 2012 legally registered! More than 10 years! Only possible wi...(Read More)

Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

Salengs are one of the most dangerous vehicles on Phuket's roads. Often so ridiculously overload...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 