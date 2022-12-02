Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

PHUKET: Tourist Police in Phuket have called for visitors to not hesitate to contact officers in case of unexpected situations on public transport such as a taxi deviating from the route suggested by GPS. Though due to Patong Hill road repairs such situations may not be the result of anyone’s ill intentions, Phuket Tourist Police explained in a Facebook post today (Dec 2).

tourismtransportSafety

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 December 2022, 06:32PM

The route from Central Phuket to Keemala as suggested by Google Maps on Dec 2. Image: Google Maps

“If you don’t go any further, go with the police!!!!! [sic]” said Phuket Tourist Police, calling for visitors to contact them in case a taxi ride appears to go wrong.

The publication was posted on the Phuket Tourist Police Facebook page in the wake of a misunderstanding between a taxi driver and a passenger that officers had to settle.

As reported by Phuket Tourist Police, on an undisclosed day earlier this week a female tourist booked a taxi from Central Phuket to the luxurious Keemala Hotel in Kamala.

On the route the passenger began feeling uncomfortable as the car was moving towards Patong while the GPS suggested the route should run along bypass road and Thepkrasattri Rd to Heroines Monument and then further west and south through Cherng Talay, Bang Tao and Surin.

Phuket Tourist Police explained that the driver was taking the shortest way over Patong Hill as Phra Barami Rd had just opened for small vehicles to travel from Kathu to Patong. Yet the tourist was unaware of the recent traffic conundrum in Phuket and trusted her GPS while most of the services still consider Patong Hill closed for vehicles and suggest detours.

The misunderstanding was then settled in through mediation of Patong Traffic Police, said Tourist Police.

Phuket Tourist Police added that the tourist agreed to pay for her ride and in the end “was impressed and expressed her gratitude to Phuket Tourist Police for the help.”

It was not explained at what stage and why Phuket Tourist Police was called in for help.