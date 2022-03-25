BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tourists take Patong tuk-tuk for joyride

PHUKET: A group of four tourists have yet to learn whether they will face any legal action for allegedly taking a Patong tuk-tuk parked at the beach end of Bangla Rd for a joyride early yesterday morning (Mar 24).

patongtourismSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 05:56PM

The tourists are confronted as they exit the tuk-tuk.

One of the tourists was chased down the street.

Quiet Bangla Rd earlier today (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The quiet streets of Patong earlier today (Mar 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong motorbike taxi driver ’Teerawat’ pursuing Thai tourist Orathai Aeampet. Image: Orathai Aeampet

Patong motorbike taxi driver ’Teerawat’ placing the knife away. Image: Orathai Aeampet

The police complaint filed by Ms Orathai. Photo: Orathai Aeampet

The incident came to light when a video of the tuk-tuk driver chasing down the men was posted on TikTok earlier today (Mar 25).

The name of the tuk-tuk driver was not revealed, but in the video a man in a yellow shirt with a hip pack slung over his shoulder took exception to one of the tourists and chased after him down the street.

He ceased his pursuit only after a Thai man recording the video shouted from him to stop.

The video was also posted on Facebook by ‘Base Sae-jo", accusing the tourists of being drunk. However, the tourist being chased appeared to be noticeably agile and aware.

The Phuket News was told that the driver had parked the tuk-tuk and left the key in the ignition while he went to solicit customers.

Four foreign men got into the tuk-tuk, started the engines and drove away.

At this stage police have yet to confirm whether any complaints have been filed over the incident.

The intense reaction by the man who appeared to be the tuk-tuk driver follows an incident in Patong on Tuesday night (Mar 23) when a motorbike taxi driver pursued a female Thai tourist over the motorbike taxi driver’s belief that she and her friends had recorded him producing a weapon in public.

The tourist, Orathai Aeampet, posted a video of the motorbike taxi driver pursuing her while she sat on the back of another motorbike taxi on her Facebook page.

The video was shared on the Thai-language Facebook page “Urgent incident Let’s together help Phuket V.2” ("เหตุด่วนเหตุร้าย ร่วมด้วยช่วยกัน ภูเก็ต V.2”).

“There is no safety for tourists. We just drive along like this. Where is the safety?” Ms Orathai said in the post.

“Try to think about whether Patong is a tourist attraction nowadays or not? Can you carry a weapon too?”

Ms Orathai explained that she and her friends were about to record a video of themselves singing together on the street when a group of motorbike taxi drivers started verballing them.

The motorbike taxi drivers believed the group of women wanted to record them. However, the women had already noticed one of the drivers carrying a weapon and decided to not record anything, and promptly left, Ms Orathai said.

As shown in a later video, the weapon was a large knife.

One of the drivers, the one with the large knife, unconvinced the women did not record any videos, pursued the motorbike Ms Orathai was riding as passenger.

Fearful, Ms Orathai repeated her explanations that no previous video was recorded, while recording the motorbike taxi driver pursuing her. In this video the motorbike taxi driver is seen putting the knife away on his motorbike.

Patong Police publicly recognised the incident through a Facebook post of their own, but only to report that the “two parties” were both called to Patong Police Station “to discuss and resolve the issue”.

The motorbike taxi driver was named only as “Mr Teerawat”.

“Mr Teerawat apologised and admitted his mistake and is ready to be punished and prosecuted in all respects,” Patong Police reported.

“The Patong Police Station has taken further legal action,” was all the report said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

GerryT81 | 27 March 2022 - 14:53:44 

@Christy      And why do you keep reading them and responding to it without answering the question ?

christysweet | 27 March 2022 - 11:05:18 

Why does  one who hates so many comments keep reading them? And why is they never defend their position, offering zero discourse in way of ad hominem.

GerryT81 | 27 March 2022 - 10:42:58 

@skorchio    Wondering why someone keeps living at a place for so long if he hates it ? Same question could be asked to many other people on here who feel so uncomfortable in Thailand but keep staying here. Pure insanity !

Fascinated | 27 March 2022 - 09:17:41 

'Resolve the issue'? it well known that tuk tuk and mb taxi drivers are tooled up. They should be harassed and random searched by the cops on a regular basis, just shows who controls the place. These feral thugs are even more aggressive at present chasing (literally in this case) dwindling customers but just don't get the consequences of their actions. Social media will close them down...

skorchio | 26 March 2022 - 22:23:13 

I lived in Patong for 10 years. I hated the last 5 of those years, the place is a kip. So happy this has been exposed by a Thai national. There are some prize bottom feeders in Patong ....... a cesspit. And it has never changed one bit, and it never will.

JohnC | 26 March 2022 - 09:09:53 

Perhaps more tourists should take tuk tuks for joyrides and leave them parked in the sea because the only thing they are good for would be an artifical reef. Then the tuk tuk mafia would try to charge the marine life for using their service or threaten them!

Kurt | 26 March 2022 - 08:08:27 

Huh? Again? Taxi drivers( cars and motorbikes) carry weapons with them during work.The only reason I can think of is to threaten tourists! Great, Phuket! I am sure the thai laws not allow that. And the RTP? That talks about "discuss and resolve the issue".  Only in Thailand shows the police shameless they 'respect the transport cartels. Well, turning blind eyes pays off. Right?

CaptainJack69 | 25 March 2022 - 22:49:25 

First, that's hilarious. Drunk lads steal a tuk-tuk. Brilliant! But there seems to be more, it appears a tuk-tuk driver was threatening them, being abusive and triggering the incident. Wouldn't be surprising. Next PN drops an entirely different story about a [edited] motorbike taxi driver chasing tourists down the street with a giant knife (and no helmet). What is going on?

Capricornball | 25 March 2022 - 21:03:28 

Oh yeah, the low-life tourists should have been arrested for grand theft and deported and black-listed.  No country needs or wants a group of idiots like that.  Oh, except the Phuket police...because episodes like this represent nothing more than a pay bonus after they get their pay-offs.

Capricornball | 25 March 2022 - 20:59:20 

And PN...why don't you be part of the effort to help stop this madness.  Follow up on the case, let us know what happens...share the outrage and injustice with the public.  As it is now, you just shine some light on the problem, then let it go til the next instance pops up to provide more fodder for your next edition.

Capricornball | 25 March 2022 - 20:55:32 

It'll never stop, the public transport mafia and the police work together as a corrupt team intent to fill their pockets with tourist cash...that is just what they do. The mototaxi criminal is more than willing to stab or slice someone, and he should be in jail and banned from ever doing public service again. But no, nothing will happen. Even the DSI won't be able to stop these criminals.

vegasbaby | 25 March 2022 - 19:33:18 

Start of a new business.  Who needs the troublesome drivers?  Swipe your credit card and take the drive yourself tuk tuk to where you want to go with no fight over price. Genius!

 

