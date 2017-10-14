The Phuket News
Tourists save three Russians from drowning at Nai Thon Beach

PHUKET: Foreigner beachgoers walking along the sands at Nai Thon Beach today (Oct 14) rescued three Russian men who were pulled out from shore by strong waves.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 14 October 2017, 02:25PM

One of the tourists is seen here arriving at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
One of the tourists is seen here arriving at Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 11am today, Narenthorn medical staff received a report that three tourists had been saved from drowning at Nai Thon Beach.

Sakoo and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find three Russian men sitting on the beach and said to be “weak and pale”.

Two of the men, Barancheev Leonid and Zubkov Petr were taken to Thalang Hospital while the third man, who has not been named, refused medical assistance.

One Sakoo rescue workers said, “The three Russians were swimming 200 metres away from shore while there was strong wind and waves. They were not wearing life jackets.

“They were taken out by a big wave. And luckily for them foreign beachgoers went out to save them and brought them back shore,” he said.

“The other Russian man who refused to go to the hospital was also dizzy and pale,” he added.

 

 
malczx7r | 14 October 2017 - 15:39:55

I'm surprised the foreigners weren't arrested for working illegally! haha

Kurt | 14 October 2017 - 14:33:48

It seems that Phuket beaches very quick become 'self sufficient'.
No longer need of thai beach guards?
Tourists are helping/take care of tourists.
Interesting development.
Just have clearly visible the phone number of hospitals, for sending a ambulance, in case.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.