Tourists injured as van driver asleep at wheel runs red light, slams into another airport van

Tourists injured as van driver asleep at wheel runs red light, slams into another airport van

PHUKET: Three Chinese tourists have been taken to Thalang Hospital after the passenger van taking them to Phuket International Airport slammed into another airport van at a major intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Dec 7).

tourismtransportaccidentsChinesepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 December 2019, 12:10PM

The driver of the van carrying Chinese tourists to the airport said he started falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sophanat Nayao of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, at the main turnoff to the Nai Yang (see map below), at 4:40am.

At the scene were two passenger vans on their sides in the middle of the intersection.

Sitta Jamsuriya, 42, from Chumphon, the driver of the grey Toyota van registered in Trang at the scene, told police that he was taking Chinese tourists to the airport when the accident occurred.

He started falling asleep at the wheel, causing him to drive through a red light at the intersection, ending with his van ploughing into the side of the other van, a Phuket-registered white Toyota driven by Siwanat Srinoonchum, 34, from Phatthalung.

Mr Siwanat was driving from Phuket airport with a Chinese guide on board.

Lt Sophanat reported two Thai nationals and three Chinese tourists injured in the accident; Somchai Saeju, 33, and Sombat Sae-Cheng, 26, both from Chiang Mai; and Chinese tourists Mr. Luo Zheng, 39, Miss Wang Yong, 38, and Mrs. Zhou Hua, 47.

All five were taken to Thalang Hospital.

Lt Sophanat did not report the extent of their injuries.

Lt Sophanat noted that his investigation into the accident was to continue with the drivers to present themselves at Thalang Police Station later today.

Chinese embassy representatives have been informed of the incident, he reported,

