Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

PHUKET: Two Egyptian tourists being taken to Phuket International Airport escaped serious injury yesterday (July 10) when a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old man overtaking another taxi on the Don Chom Thao Rd in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, was unable to move back into his own lane in time to avoid a collision with the taxi the tourists were travelling in.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 July 2022, 08:30AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Col Wongsatorn Dulpareeswor of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, some 500 metres from the Thalang Kung Pan Restaurant, at 10am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a white Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max pickup truck half off the road with heavy impact damage to its left side.

The damage had been inflicted by a silver Toyota Altis taxi with heavy damage to its front still resting beside the pickup.

Further down the road was another taxi, a bronze-coloured Toyota Sienna with damage to the driver’s door.

The pickup driver involved in the collision, Inyat Kendphet, 26, was described to be unconscious and in critical condition.

The two Egyptian tourists, a man and woman, both 25 years old, and their taxi driver, Polwat Churuang, 28, had suffered minor injuries to their foreheads.

Emergency medical staff performed first aid on the injured at the scene and rushed them to Thalang Hospital.

Peeraphon Thawornwee, 49, driver of the bronze-coloured Toyota Sienna taxi, said he was driving along when three pickup trucks went to overtake him at speed. “They were driving very fast, not less than 100km/h," he said.

The third pickup truck was unable to pass his vehicle in time, and swerved into his driver’s door. The pickup was then unable to get out of the path of the coming taxi, leading to oncoming taxi slamming into the side of the pickup.

Police said they were continuing their investigation into the collision.

Kurt | 11 July 2022 - 09:56:00 

View brainless on infinity.
Foot down on throttle.
Speed is your 'winner' on Phuket.

 

