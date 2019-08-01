Kata Rocks
Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of rainstorm and dangerous waves.

weatherpatongtourismmarineSafetyChinese
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 August 2019, 10:35AM

Lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued three Chinese tourists from a dangerous rip current on Tuesday (July 30) after they ignored red ’No Swimming’ flags. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

The TMD warning re-issued this morning (Aug 1). Image: TMD

The warning comes as tropical depression ‘Wipha’ approaches from the east. Image: TMD

The Phuket Marine Office warned for all small boats to stay ashore. Image: Phuket Marine Oiffice

The warning notices issued by the Phuket Met this morning (Aug 1). Image: Phuket Met

The warning comes as lifeguards at Patong Beach rescued three Chinese tourists from a dangerous rip current on Tuesday (July 30) after they ignored the red “No Swimming” flags marking where it is dangerous to enter the surf.

Two of the tourists were rescued safely and could walk after being brought back to shore, but one man was choking and exhausted, and needed help to be carried from the beach.

“Thankfully no one needed to go to hospital, but it is a very serious warning for people to obey the red flags,” Patong Surf Life Saving noted on its Facebook of the incident.

“This one, no one lost their lives,” it added. (See here.)

The TMD’s weather warning re-issued this morning (Aug 1) by the Southwestern Meteorological Centre (West Cost), based near Phuket International Airport, noted, “The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. From July 31 to August 6, outbreaks of heavy rains are also possible for all the Andaman coastal provinces and eastern provinces.”

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high. In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high, the warning, issued by TMD Director-General Phuwieng Prakammintara, noted.

The Phuket Marine Office this morning confirmed to The Phuket News that the notice issued by Marine Department head office Bangkok on Tuesday warning all vessels in the South to beware the current weather conditions remains in effect.

QSI International School Phuket

“Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” said the warning.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” it added.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning.

Meanwhile, the TMD has issued a severe storm warning for the North and Northeast.

“Please be aware of rain storms and flash floods as the effect of tropical storm Wipha, which will move to the north of Vietnam tomorrow (Aug 2),” said the TMD warning.

The warning urged people to follow weather updates at www.tmd.go.th or by calling the 24-hour hotline 1182.

