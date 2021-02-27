BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourists flock to eastern provinces

Tourists flock to eastern provinces

BANGKOK: Holidaymakers have been flocking to resort islands in the eastern provinces this long holiday weekend after the government further eased restrictions there. Almost 10,000 tourists travelled to Koh Lan on Friday (Feb 26) alone.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 February 2021, 03:11PM

Tourists prepare to leave Balihai Bay in Pattaya to Koh Lan on Friday. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Tourists prepare to leave Balihai Bay in Pattaya to Koh Lan on Friday. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

On the first day of the Makha Bucha three-day holiday, Pattaya City in Chon Buri was buzzing with tourists as a result of the increasing confidence in the province’s improving COVID-19 situation, reports the Bangkok Post.

At a ferry pier in Balihai Bay, throngs of Thai tourists travelled with their families to spend the long weekend on islands in the province, particularly Koh Lan. The island recently reopened to visitors after its second closure due to the pandemic.

More than 10,000 people visited Koh Lan on Friday with tight security measures and COVID-19 screening provided by local officials. Tourists were required to have their body temperature measured, wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had removed Chon Buri from its list of the maximum control or red zones. The province was later treated as a control (orange) zone and high surveillance (yellow) zone respectively, after reporting zero cases for many consecutive days and implemented stringent disease control measures.

Entertainment venues and restaurants in Pattaya were allowed to reopen late last month after the city and the rest of Bang Lamung district were locked down to curb a surge in COVID-19 infections on Dec 30.

At a ticket office for ferry services to Koh Kut in Trat, over 300 tourists travelled to receive their pre-booked tickets for the first ferry scheduled to leave at 10am. Another 300-400 tourists were waiting at the ticket office for the second ferry of the day at 1pm. An additional ferry service was provided at 3pm to accommodate the increasing number of passengers.

Phuket Property

Meanwhile, over 400 tourists travelled by ferries operated by Ko Kut Express and Koh Kood Princess to the island. A total of 1,200 tourists travelled to Koh Kut on Friday with the ferries. More travelled by speedboat.

Prawut Ramphai, the owner of the Sea Far Resort in Koh Kut, said tourists have been returning to Koh Kut since the beginning of February, especially at long weekends.

This weekend, 90% of rooms on the island had been booked, the resort owner said, and he forecast that the total number of tourists throughout the holiday period would exceed 3,500 people, likely generating more than 12 million baht to the island.

In Trat, about 15,000 tourists were expected to travel to Koh Chang this weekend. In the first few hours yesterday, 2,000 vehicles took ferries there.

Trat’s total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 33, as of Feb 26. All of those infected have recovered.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists
Leatherback turtle nest hatches on Kata Beach
Bangla shooter released on bail
Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance
Myanmar envoy urges ‘strongest’ UN action as junta clamps down
Rediscover how to be Sustainable at an Affordable price
Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday
House raided after ‘pretty’ party death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The wait for Kata Beach’s first turtle hatchlings in 20 years
Holiday travellers find human body trapped under their car
Thanusak re-elected Phuket Chamber of Commerce president
Phuket Governor in fender bender
Chalong Circle closed as firefighters tackle blaze
Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

 

Phuket community
Bangla shooter released on bail

A RTP cpl, able to fork up Thb 600,000 bail? Wow, Good brown envelope sharing in the past. Long liv...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Protesting Students in BKK, bail refused!! Suthep and ministers in BKK, involved in BKK protests 201...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Thankfully, Thailand will remain the 4th world country that appears to be desired. Bail? Seriously?...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

I was going to say 'unbelievable' but as this is Thailand its just another day. One ponders ...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

As its against the law for businesses to operate on the beach how are they 'complying'? By o...(Read More)

Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

How tacky to have a crowd of people gathered. Of course, food vendors have to be there with their n...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

When will be the vaccination turn for healthy foreign retirees of 60+? Specially those who have to d...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Many medical matters about Covid-19 are not yet known by medical/pharmacy scientists. Much needs tim...(Read More)

Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked

Well, all 'convicted jailers' walked out of prison on bail (BP) after 2 nights.. Nicely dres...(Read More)

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

Family's sick buffalo, Truck that needs repair, scratched jet-ski, 300 kilo bar-fly, truck with ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
QSI Cooking 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand

 