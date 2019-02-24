PHANG NGA: A total of 11 people, including four foreign tourists, were taken to safety in the early hours of today (Feb 24) after the dive boat they were on board of sank off Similan Islands.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 February 2019, 06:32PM

The Similan Islands National Park Headquater and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Phang Nga received a notification of a marine accident off Similan Islands at 02.45am today. The incident happened not far from a small beach on one of the islands of the archipelago.

At the scene the joint team discovered a partially submerged dive boat, named in their report as Panthip 2. All the people on board – seven Thai nationals and four foreign tourists – were taken to safety, no injuries were reported.

According to the report, foreign passengers of Panthip 2 were two Australian nationals, an Italian national and a French national.