The Similan Islands National Park Headquater and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Phang Nga received a notification of a marine accident off Similan Islands at 02.45am today. The incident happened not far from a small beach on one of the islands of the archipelago.
At the scene the joint team discovered a partially submerged dive boat, named in their report as Panthip 2. All the people on board – seven Thai nationals and four foreign tourists – were taken to safety, no injuries were reported.
According to the report, foreign passengers of Panthip 2 were two Australian nationals, an Italian national and a French national.
