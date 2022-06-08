Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourist visa extension for Saudi visitors

Tourist visa extension for Saudi visitors

BANGKOK: The Cabinet yesterday (June 7) resolved to allow Saudi Arabian visitors to get an extended 30-day visa on arrival, to help stimulate the economy.

tourismCOVID-19immigration
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 June 2022, 10:47AM

Visitors from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 28 as direct commercial flights resumed after a 32-year hiatus. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Visitors from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 28 as direct commercial flights resumed after a 32-year hiatus. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after the cabinet meeting at Government House that holders of Saudi Arabian passports could arrive and stay in the country for up to 30 days without having to apply for a visa beforehand.

The decision was considered as a further development of successful efforts by the government and the private sector to restore bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia, reports the Bangkok Post.

This had already led to bilateral cooperation on food and labour exports and flights between Bangkok and Riyadh, Prayut said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Saudi Arabians could previously get a 15-day visa on arrival. The cabinet resolution should increase the number of arrivals from Saudi Arabia to 100,000-150,000 a year.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Previously, Riyadh had allowed about 30,000 Saudi visitors to Thailand each year, she said.

The government was trying to attract visitors to boost the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Saudi Arabians were quality tourists who spent a lot and usually arrived in big family groups, Ms Traisuree said.

It was anticipated they would spend at least B5 billion a year, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more
DSI chief in Phuket over Layan land grab
Same-sex partnership bill gets nod
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
Power outage to affect part of Wiset Rd in Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand near the pandemic finishing line, Patong hotel robbery, || June 7
Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm
Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism
UK PM Johnson survives MPs’ no-confidence vote
Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths
No plan for fifth shot yet over safety fears
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search continues for man who fell from Banana Beach rocks, Prayut in Phuket || June 6
Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days

 

Phuket community
Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

CaptainJack@ the Emirates flight was also rammed as it was going on to BKK, only a third of the PAX ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Who are the 'Underprivileged'? The Thai Phuket brothers and sisters? Only quality tourists?...(Read More)

Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm

I well remember about 25 years ago a Thai boat boy from a diving company was taken to Wachira with a...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

I've got some advice to add to his so-called strategy. STOP RIPPING OFF TOURISTS! STOP GOVERNMEN...(Read More)

Agencies encouraged to consider promoting tourism via Metaverse

Prayut makes a mistake by copy Korea's 'Metaverse'. He grabs to high. Fix the simple thi...(Read More)

Phuket marks 6 new COVID cases, no deaths

Sure in general the face mask mandate worked. Now it is time to say: "From now on face mask use...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

Sorry for Pooliekev that he doesn't understand that modern languages give room for figurative ph...(Read More)

Parents plea for answers from hospital over newborn’s broken arm

Vachira hospital has a long time doubtful image when it comes to doctors going in hiding when actual...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

Looks like Prayut's speech was written by a 'dreaming' TAT employee. Carefully avoiding ...(Read More)

Prayut reveals new strategy for Thai tourism

They still don't get that the 'quality tourist' phrase is quite condescending towards th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 