Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

PHUKET: Phuket Tourist Police led an excursion along Bangla Rd, Patong, last night (July 27) to explain to shop and venue operators that they must have a license in order to sell marijuana products.

patongCannabispolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 01:24PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Col Pichetphong Jengkhaikom, Deputy Superintendent of Tourist Police Region 3 led the foray along Phuket’s premier party street, joined by Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul and Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee.

Also present were health officers from Patong Municipality, administrative officers from Kathu District Office and local police.

Col Pichetphong explained that any persons found breaking the law will be charged.

“The Ministry of Public Health issued an announcement on June 16 confirming that cannabis is a controlled herb that any person can now study, research, export, sell or process. 

“However, they must apply for permission from the provincial public health office first, otherwise it will be an offense under Section 78 of the Act on Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine, B.E.,” he added.

Breach of Section 78 incurs a fine of up to B20,000 or up to one year imprisonment, or both, he noted.

His office had received a letter on Tuesday (July 26) instructing police chiefs to prosecute those found breaking the law by not having the required permits, Col Pichetphong explained.

The Ministry of Public Health has since recalled its urgent letter sent to the Royal Thai Police asking them to take legal action against those who failed to seek permits related to the use of cannabis.

However, Royal Thai Police (RTP) spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyot Thepjamnong said there are certain issues the RTP has to clarify with the Ministry of Public Health in regard to the letter.

He said the national police chief found contradictions that must be addressed.

“To prevent public confusion and ensure effective enforcement, the national police chief has asked the RTP’s Law and Litigation Office to straighten some issues out with the ministry,” Maj Gen Yingyot said.

Meanwhile, police on Bangla Rd last night reported no legal action against any operators found with cannabis products.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Prab | 28 July 2022 - 15:20:10 

well it would make sense to have some sort of licence to sell weed, same as there is for alcohol.. they got to stop this before it spin out of control

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case
‘Post COVID Syndrome’ tourism campaign launched for Phang Nga
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt
People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin
Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

well it would make sense to have some sort of licence to sell weed, same as there is for alcohol.. t...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Well wait and se, soon coming a outbreak in Patong and after that Rawai and then the rest of Phuket....(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

I am surprised no-one else noticed Kurt's subtle joke: "the high Thai officials." Bril...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Christy - this time I have to disagree with you. Uniforms are an effective way of preventing discrim...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

in patong everyone just smoking under the sun, walk about and you smell it everywhere... recreationa...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

The fact is clear- recreational usage, i.e. smoking- is a violation of the law as is distributing ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Uniforms are extremely effective in hampering free thinking- ask any army. One merely has to make a...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Sex oriented expats who often disparage over opinions are just showing another facet of their expl...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

Local shop owner overcharges x 10, then police warn and get pocket cash , and upon arrest the fin...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

A little bit short of the predicted 20 questions by ematt , but still a case that prevents the inspe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket

 