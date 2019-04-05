PHUKET: A Krabi Tourist Police officer has escaped with minor injuries after he lost control and flipped his pickup truck in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (Apr 5).

accidentstransportpolicetourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 April 2019, 11:49AM

The accident happened outside the PTT petrol station in Muang Mai, Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck flipped over when Pol Cpl Sarawut Songmuang lost control in Thalang on Friday morning (Apr 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at about 2:50am.

Thalang Police officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers arrived at the scene near the PTT petrol station, Muang Mai branch on Thepkasattri Rd, north Thalang, to find a badly damaged Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck at the side of the road.

Police explained that the driver, 30-year-old Pol Cpl Sarawut Songmuang of Krabi Tourist Police, was driving from Krabi to Phuket and lost control on the wet road, falling into a ditch and hitting a wall causing the truck to flip over.

Cpl Sarawut managed to escape with only shoulder and chest pains and was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

The truck was severely damaged, particularly on the right side. Police had it taken to Thalang Police Station.

Asked if Cpl Sarawut was tested for alcohol, Col Kitiphum told The Phuket News that he was not tested as he did not appear drunk.