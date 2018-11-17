THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tourist police launch mobile help centres

Tourist Police Division 3 Chief Maj Gen Angkoon Klaiklueng has revealed to The Phuket News that the tourist police are preparing to establish tourist report centres. They have planned to put the mobile reporting centres near Karon and Kamala beach.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 November 2018, 03:30PM

New mobile tourist centres will be placed around Phuket locations

New mobile tourist centres will be placed around Phuket locations

The reason for the tourist police establishing these report centres is to provide information for people as well as being a help center. This will include the centres co-working with lifeguards.

“After talking with Phuket Governor about tourist safety, I have known that there is a plan for establishing tourist centres in 12 areas around Phuket. However we are finding two containers to put at Karon beach and Kamala beach to be the first tourist centres. I expect that these two centres will be ready before the new year ceremony,” Gen Angkoon advised.

He confirmed that these centres will be a one-stop service for tourists to ask for help.
“When the centres are finished, tourist police will work with other local agencies such as lifeguards, police, and so on. We will put an ATV at the center for help when needed.

“Sometime tourists find it difficult to find police stations because they do not know where the stations are located. So this centre will make tourist and tourist police closer than before. They can come to us and ask help or any information from us, even in the case that we cannot help them we will coordinate the relevant department to support.”

For the tourist centres in other areas, Gen Ankun confirmed that he will start on these at a later date.

 

 

Kurt | 19 November 2018 - 17:24:36 

Yes, I remember, with drums and trumpets a 'Tourist Court' was installed.  All just fake official thai! Time did teach us that.  Right?

Rorri_2 | 19 November 2018 - 05:55:42 

Hope they last longer, and prove more useful, then the "Tourist Court," from a few years back... never used, in fact no-one could find the police office to report to.

