Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

CHONBURI: Thailand’s Tourist Police have launched a nationwide campaign to suppress tourism-related crime, including overstay and other violations of the law by foreigners in Thailand as well as crimes against them.



By The Phuket News

Friday 24 March 2023, 04:56PM

A new campaign against tourism-related crime was launched yesterday. Photo: Tourist Police Division

The campaign was launched yesterday (Mar 23) in Pattaya. Tourist Police Deputy Commissioner May Gen Pongsiam Meekanthong presided over the ceremony joined by Col Songwut Chuaplakit, Col Woraprot Phalanisong, Let Col Prin Sripattarakenchai and other officers.

Tourist Police reported in a Facebook post, that officers will crack down on ten types of tourism-related crimes “such as overstay and other offenses affecting all aspects of tourism business across the country”. The list of the ten crimes was not revealed to the public.

In the same publication, Tourist Police passed “a message to tourists and fellow citizens” about how they can report incidents and send relevant information to the agency.

Two channels of communication were recommended, namely the 1155 hotline and the Tourist Police I Lert U mobile application. The latter also allows sharing geolocation and pictures.

At the time of print, Phuket Tourist Police had not issued any statements about the campaign in Phuket.