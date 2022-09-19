Tourist injured in ATV accident

PHUKET: A woman tourist from Saudi Arabia was injured when the ATV she was in struck a power pole in a small street in Chalong yesterday (Sept 18).

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 September 2022, 09:22AM

The woman, 43, was one of four tourists, including a child, riding in the ATV when the accident happened opposite Tiger Park in Soi Yodsane 1, heading into the Khao Nakkerd hills, reported Chalong Municipality.

Rescue workers from the Ruamjai Kupai Rescue Foundation, based in Chalong, recovered the woman from the ATV and transported her to Chalong Hospital for treatment of chest pains sustained in the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsantiphap in a notice posted yesterday urged people to exercise care and caution while operating any type of vehicle.

“If you have suffered or encounter problems in the area, you can contact the Chalong Municipality,” she said.