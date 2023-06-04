British International School, Phuket
Tourist from Kazakhstan survives Kata Beach drowning incident, remains in coma

PHUKET: The tourist from Kazakhstan, who was initially reported to have drowned on Kata Beach on June 1, is still alive but in a coma. The confirmation of this was provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to Kazakhstani media on June 4. The earlier information from local officials stating the tourist had passed away was incorrect.

tourismSafetymarine
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 June 2023, 08:15AM

Mr Iskakov was rushed to hospital on June 1 after a drowning incident in tambon Karon. Photo: Karon Municipality

The updated information about Artur Iskakov’s condition was published yesterday afternoon (June 4) on the Tengrinews.kz website based in Kazakhstan. The news outlet quoted one of the 24-year-old man’s family members and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

“Our compatriot is in critical medical condition and currently in a coma,” confirmed Aibek Smadiyarov, the ministry’s spokesperson.

Mr Smadiyarov further added that Mr Iskakov’s parents are now in Phuket. The family, along with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, is currently working on arranging a medevac flight to transport Mr Iskakov back to Kazakhstan for further treatment.

“Artur reacts to the words of his parents, he has motor function in his hands, and he sheds tears when his parents speak to him,” said Mr Iskakov’s unnamed sister as quoted by Tengrinews.kz.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in order to transport Mr Iskakov to his home country, Thai doctors first need to provide their own medical assessment, which will then be reviewed and confirmed by medical experts in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry also confirmed that Mr Iskakov drowned after entering the sea, disregarding the red flags indicating that swimming was prohibited. The man’s sister explained that he rushed into the water to assist his girlfriend, his future wife, who fortunately managed to escape unharmed.

