Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

SURAT THANI: A 23-year-old Romanian tourist fell to her death from Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui after she slipped while taking a photo on Saturday (May 14).

tourismSafetyaccidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 15 May 2022, 11:18AM

Na Muang waterfall is a popular attraction near the centre of Koh Samui. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Na Muang waterfall is a popular attraction near the centre of Koh Samui. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The incident was reported around 3pm. Rescuers were sent to the scene and checked the woman’s pulse but she was unresponsive, said Chayapon Intarasupa, the mayor of Koh Samui district, reports the Bangkok Post.

Her male friend told the rescuers that the woman was taking a photo on the edge of the fourth level of the waterfall before she fell and hit her head on a rock on the second level. There were large wounds on the back of her head.

The tourist was identified as Nane-Iosana Bodea, a Romanian national who lived in Austria. She was staying at the Bang Po Village hotel in tambon Mae Nam on the north side of the popular resort island.

AXA Insurance PCL

Her body was sent to Koh Samui Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On Nov 14, 2019, Bastien Palmier, a 30-year-old French tourist, plummeted to his death from the same waterfall after he was trying to take a selfie while standing too close to the edge.

There are signs warning people of the dangers of Na Muang waterfall.

