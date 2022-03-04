Tourist diver at Koh Lipe revived, airlifted to Phuket

PHUKET: A 62-year-old Thai tourist who suffered a heart attack while diving off Koh Lipe, Satun, yesterday (Mar 3) was brought back to life after one hour of CPR by medical workers at a nearby health centre, then flown to Phuket by Navy helicopter to receive treatment at Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.

tourismmarineSafetyhealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 March 2022, 10:12AM

Mr Phuwanon is loaded onto the helicopter at Koh Lipe. Phuwanon Iamchan is transferred to an ambulance at Phuket Rajabhat University after landing in Phuket. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The helicopter arrives at Koh Lipe. Phuwanon Iamchan is transferred to an ambulance at Phuket Rajabhat University after landing in Phuket. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Mr Phuwanon was on a dive tour northeast of Koh Lipe when he suffered the ’drowning incident’. Image Supplied via PR Phuket

Phuwanon Iamchan is transferred to an ambulance at Phuket Rajabhat University after landing in Phuket. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Pilots assist medical workers in unloading Mr Phuwanon from the helicopter. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The helicopter arrives at Phuket Rajabhat Univsersity. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

Phuwanon Iamchan is transferred to an ambulance at Phuket Rajabhat University after landing in Phuket. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command dispatched the helicopter with doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital on board after receiving a message at 12:30pm, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The 62-year-old man, Phuwanon Iamchan, had suffered a "drowning accident" while diving with relatives at Koh Yang, northwest of Koh Lipe, said the report.

“The patient was unconscious, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest, and was rushed to the Koh Lipe Health Promoting Hospital.

“Nurses and the medical team on Koh Lipe performed CPR for more than one hour until the patient’s heart started beating again,” the report said.

“The medical team requested helicopter support from the Third Area Command to transport the patient back to the mainland for treatment,” the report added.

The Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, dispatched a S-76B transport helicopter from its Special Aviation Division with a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital on board.

The helicopter landed at Koh Lipe at 3pm and returned to Phuket to land at Phuket Rajabhat University in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, at 4:35pm.

At last report Mr Phuwanon was alive and under care at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.