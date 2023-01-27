Carnival Magic
Tourist behind ‘escort’ clip has left

Tourist behind ‘escort’ clip has left

BANGKOK: The Chinese tourist who posted a video clip showing three Thai police officers offering her a shortcut through immigration and a police escort to her hotel in Pattaya has already left the country, the Tourist Police Bureau (TBP) said on Thursday (Jan 26).

tourism corruption immigration police
By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 January 2023, 11:32AM

The picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong show a two policemen load her luggage into a car trunk. Image: via Bangkok Post

The picture captured from a viral video clip posted by a tourist from Hong Kong show a two policemen load her luggage into a car trunk. Image: via Bangkok Post

Should the tourist be needed for further questioning in relation to the case, authorities can seek the assistance of Chinese authorities under a Thai-Chinese police liaison agreement, said Pol Maj Gen Apichat Suriboonya, spokesman for the TPB, noting that a criminal investigation into the officers’ conduct has yet to be launched, reported the Bangkok Post.

Responding to growing calls for the police to prosecute the tourist for accepting the officers’ offer, Pol Maj Gen Apichat said the TPB has to act with the utmost caution, so as not to ruin the cordial relations between the two countries.

Pol Maj Gen Apichat said the TPB has received numerous tip-offs from the public, many of which showed online advertisements for similar services. "We are investigating to find out who is responsible [for the advertisements]," he said.

When asked about the progress of the investigation into the case, he said the TPB has found evidence confirming two of its officers were actively offering immigration shortcuts and police escort services.

He said the public will be informed once the probe concludes.

In related news, Pheu Thai Party MP Jirayu Huangsap criticised Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn for failing to show up at Thursday’s House session to answer questions surrounding the Thailand Elite Card scheme.

Mr Jirayu said he would like the PM and the Tourism and Sports minister to respond to recent findings which showed the Elite Card had been sold to several Chinese citizens which authorities suspect are part of a transnational crime syndicate.

As Elite Card holders, these individuals were able to purchase properties and access privileges including fast-track immigration clearance. He said he would like to know how the government plans to prevent Elite Card holders from abusing their immigration privileges.

Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome also said he had evidence to prove a relative of Gen Prayut was involved in illegal activities conducted by a Chinese criminal syndicate.

Operators ‘exasperated’ regarding police scams

Tourism operators have expressed frustration over repeated scandals involving Thai police after they were accused of extorting a Taiwanese actress during her trip to the country, said the Bangkok Post in a separate report.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) urged an investigation into the issue to evaluate its impact on the country.

Taiwanese actress Charlene An talked with media about her experience, claiming she was extorted of B27,000 by Thai police on Jan 4. The incident was widely reported by Taiwanese media this week.

The actress told reporters her group was stopped by police at a checkpoint, with the cops claiming her visa-on-arrival (VOA) was invalid and demanding a physical visa stamp or else she would face charges.

After two hours of detention, her group was asked to pay B27,000 to be released.

Thanet Supornsahasrangsi, president of the Tourism Council of Chonburi, insisted related organisations and the Royal Thai Police must investigate the issue, punishing anyone involved if they committed a crime. Authorities must work to prevent future extortion targeting tourists, he said.

“As Chinese and Taiwanese tourists return to Thailand, this will affect the country’s image,” said Mr Thanet.

He said roughly 2,000 Taiwanese tourists per day apply for a visa to Thailand.

Taiwan citizens are eligible for a 30-day VOA in Thailand.

Mr Thanet said scams or tourist extortion, such as taxi drivers who arbitrarily charge high prices without using the meter, are persistent problems in all major tourist destinations.

The Tourism Council of Thailand said it plans to address these concerns with the government and related authorities in an attempt to pressure them for a quick resolution to these issues.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said tourist safety in Thailand fared poorly in a global survey, ranking 92nd according to the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index. The index listed Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia at 33rd, 58th and 59th, respectively, for safety and security.

She said exploitation of tourists must be tackled immediately as Thailand is behind other countries in terms of its reputation for safety and security.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the agency is coordinating with its Taiwan office to follow up on the issue and estimate the impact on the perception of Thailand. He said together with the illicit VIP police escorts offered on Chinese e-commerce platforms, TAT offices in the mainland are gathering information.

Paddy | 27 January 2023 - 13:40:50 

Instead of promoting these scumbags , they need to get an automatic 20 year prison sentence. Then others would think twice , very bad for the image of Thailand that they keep mouthing about.

Capricornball | 27 January 2023 - 12:04:49 

If ever there was a time for the PM to call out the army to rein in corruption and crime within the police force and with public transport mafia...now it the time. All of these low-life thugs and criminals not only rob the Thai people of having any faith in their own government, but these cretins cause untold damage to the overall image of Thailand the world over. Now is worse than ever.

 

