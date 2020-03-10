Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourist arrivals plummet 44.3% in Feb, tourism revenues stand to drop B1.5trn

Tourist arrivals plummet 44.3% in Feb, tourism revenues stand to drop B1.5trn

BANGKOK: The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3% in February from a year earlier, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday (Mar 9).

COVID-19CoronaviruseconomicstourismChinese
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 March 2020, 09:16AM

Tourists are screened at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: TAT

Tourists are screened at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: TAT

Arrivals at Don Mueang airport so far this month are no better. Image TAT

Arrivals at Don Mueang airport so far this month are no better. Image TAT

Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport so far this month are no better. Image TAT

Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport so far this month are no better. Image TAT

Tourist arrivals at Phuket International Airport so far for March. Image: TAT

Tourist arrivals at Phuket International Airport so far for March. Image: TAT

Tourist arrivals at Phuket International Airport for February. Image: TAT

Tourist arrivals at Phuket International Airport for February. Image: TAT

« »

Visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3%, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.

In the worst-case scenario, the number of foreign tourists may fall to 30 million this year from last year’s 39.8 million, with spending down 22% “if the virus situation bottoms in May”, he said.

Just last week, Mr Yuthasak said tourist numbers might drop by 6 million this year.

Tourism is crucial to Thailand as spending by foreign visitors amounted to B1.93 trillion last year, or 11% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The TAT sees a worst case this year of 10 million foreign tourists staying home and B1.5 trillion lost as forward bookings continue to flash warning signs.

Governor Yuthasak said that if the coronavirus crisis extends beyond May, the number of tourists would hit rock bottom in that month. In such a scenario, it would take another three months for restoration and business would be back in September.

As a result, Thai tourism would have 30mn international visitors, down from 39.8mn in 2019.

For the best-case scenario, visitors would decline to 34.2mn if the tension subsided in March, with business cratering in April before bouncing back by July.

Mr Yuthasak said Thai tourism stands a 30% chance of the worst-case scenario after international arrivals from Jan 25 to Feb 29 plunged 40% year-on-year to 2.8 mn.

During that period, the Chinese market tumbled 81% to 264,653 visitors.

Demand for travel to Thailand during this month will be stagnant, as forward bookings at full-service airlines are down 40% year-on-year, Mr Yuthasak said.

The average occupancy rate of hotels nationwide in February fell to 63.2% from 71.9% a year earlier.

The TAT is maintaining its domestic targets of 172mn trips and B1.13trn in tourism revenue.

Singha

Kobsak Pootrakool, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for political affairs, said shutting down the country is the last option if the outbreak proves uncontrollable.

The government pledges to support operators throughout the hardship with financial measures and take good care of tourists in Thailand, he said.

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said the private sector agrees that more measures from the government will help prevent unemployment, though such actions will only affect some local operators, not all.

Speaking yesterday at a workshop of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Mr Kalin said the government’s stimulus ideas keep changing from time to time.

He said he would wait to see the more concrete plans officially announced after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The TCC will carry out its own tourism confidence plan in eight related segments of the economy, including a promotion to stimulate shopping among Thai consumers.

Thailand’s economy may grow less than 1% this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, Dean and economics professor of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told reporters on Monday.

Growth in 2019 was 2.4%, the lowest in five years.

The central bank will closely monitor global oil prices and financial market developments and discuss them at its monetary policy review on March 25, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a text message to reporters.

The central bank last month cut its key rate by a quarter point to a record low 1.0%. Most economists expect further easing this month.

Read original stories here and here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 10 March 2020 - 10:28:24 

Funny TAT, still talking about coronavirus epidemic while it is now officially a Pandemic! That business would be back in September is wish full hoping based on nothing. We are just at the beginning of the Pandemic. The tourist drop will plunge further as they must have now a personal health certificate from their own country to show thai immigration upon arrival.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine dodgers reporting to authorities
Electricity outage to hit Chalong
Oil bounce supports Asia stocks after ‘Black Monday’
Thai Stock Exchange reels from major equity sell-off
Singapore welcomes home ship barred by Malaysia and Thailand
Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up
Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials
Frenchman found hanged from Patong hotel balcony
Phuket Tesco store refutes rumours store closed over COVID-19 infection
Woman’s body found lodged in Thalang water pipe
Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up
CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops
KBank closes all currency exchange booths over coronavirus fears
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest
‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

 

Phuket community
Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just at a guess, it has taken this long for investigations to be partially completed, that debunks t...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Please is form'a of polite address. Like murder is a serious crime, Please don't murder anyo...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

k...Ford?? You say we know why. I don't know why perhaps you could enlighten us?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

To describe a set of hygienic practices cannot be described as racist. It's like describing offi...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

'I have a piece of paper'. 'Pass friend'. If this is the level of prevention prepare...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

As I commented earlier, the silence, from Jor12, Pascale, Dek etc is deafening. I'll through th...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Come on up to Layan around Soi 7 where 50 or so rai of Sirinart National Forest Reserve has recent...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

It's not as thought you get a clearance, at the airport, it takes time to have blood checked, an...(Read More)

Medical certificate required for travellers from risk areas as COVID-19 measures ramped up

Yet another naol in Thailand's tourist coffin... but hey, by tomorrow we'll probably see a r...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Thais might shower constantly but their hygiene is grotesque-like the constant nose picking that...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
La Boucherie
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 