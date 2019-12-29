Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourist arrivals hit record 39mn

Tourist arrivals hit record 39mn

BANGKOK: Thailand has broken its annual tourism record with the arrival of 39 million international tourists this year, up from about 38mn last year. The 39 millionth tourist was from Russia.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 29 December 2019, 11:07AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the number of foreign arrivals during January to November this year stood at 35.87mn – an increase of 4.44% year-on-year. Photo: TAT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the number of foreign arrivals during January to November this year stood at 35.87mn – an increase of 4.44% year-on-year. Photo: TAT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that the Kingdom remains one of the all-time favourite destinations of global travellers.

In the closing days of 2019, 140,000 tourists are expected to arrive every day, which means that Thailand is expecting to welcome a total of 39.6mn to 39.8mn tourists by year-end.

Anna Pavlovskaya, who was travelling to Thailand with her family for the third time, said that besides tourist destinations, Thai people and their hospitality were big reasons for her return to Thailand after her first visit 21 years ago to Koh Samui in Surat Thani province.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the number of foreign arrivals during January to November this year stood at 35.87mn – an increase of 4.44% year-on-year – and generated B1.74trn in income, up by 3.67% from the year before.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is expecting Thai tourism to achieve a growth rate of 4% in both volume and value to 39.7mn foreign tourists which will generate B1.96trn in income for the country.

The agency forecasts the number of tourists will reach 40.8mn in 2020, an increase of 2.5%, which will contribute B2.02trn to the economy, up 3% year-on-year.

For the Russian market, one of the most important for Thai tourism, the TAT is hoping to attract more tourists by reaching new cities such as Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, and Novosibirsk via charter flights by next year, said Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ death ‘too early’ to be counted in New Year road-safety campaign
Police hunt for man after laundry shop stabbing
European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%
Body of Trang mayor found after car plunge
Phuket hits high note for number of drug cases, arrests in the country
Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

 

Phuket community
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

What has all those mentioning of" air-conditioned electric buses, water pipeline,investing on i...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Your horrible comments are not in keeping with a tragedy that has taken the lives of people whose re...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign

It is encouraging to hear the push for more safety on our roads. I very recently drove down from Ban...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

@k...Palm plants naturally grow in humid tropical and subtropical areas where plenty of moisture is ...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

@k...best check with your insurer. So it means if a tyre bursts and the driver loses control killin...(Read More)

Phuket hits high note for number of drug cases, arrests in the country

Yes, we all know that the thai economy is 'not good'. Government think tanks have to brain s...(Read More)

Phuket hits high note for number of drug cases, arrests in the country

The present anti drugs handling on Phuket is not working. It is just trying to empty the ocean with ...(Read More)

Body of Trang mayor found after car plunge

As expected. Nothing wrong with the car. In this affair the slogan: " Speed is your winner"...(Read More)

Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November

If all the figures are true, than the main income source of Thailand is tourism, as other industries...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

125,000 baht per tree? Most expensive palm trees in Thailand. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 