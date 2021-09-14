The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

BANGKOK: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has confirmed Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will begin implementing their tourism reopening plans on Oct 1 as planned.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomicshealth
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 06:45PM

This beach at Koh Lan had only a few visitors on Sept 4, after the easing of travel restrictions to the island offshore from Pattaya. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

This beach at Koh Lan had only a few visitors on Sept 4, after the easing of travel restrictions to the island offshore from Pattaya. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

The 21 other provinces will follow suit on Oct 15, he said on Tuesday (Sept 14), dispelling doubts over whether the government would be able to proceed with its plan in the face of the ongoing pandemic, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Phiphat admitted the high number of new COVID-19 infections is a major hindrance but said the ministry is fully prepared for the reopening.

Asked about the 200-plus new cases of COVID-19 recorded daily in Phuket, he said these high figures stem from the province’s active case finding in every community, including migrant workers.

Phuket was the first province to pilot the tourism reopening programme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the ministry is fully prepared for the Oct 1 reopening.

Phetchaburi is ready to reopen to tourists on Oct 1, with effective COVID-19 controls to reduce the threat of new infections, deputy provincial governor Natthawut Phetpromsorn said on Tuesday.

Strict disease control measures remain in place to contain infection clusters, said Mr Natthawut.

EPL predictions

Bubble and seal measures applied at factories and markets have reduced the incidence of the disease, he said.

Now that infections have dropped, Phetchaburi can prepare to reopen for tourism on Oct 1, in line with the government’s plan, he said.

All sectors are well-prepared, he said, adding that tourists can have confidence that popular destinations such as Cha-am district are safe and free from the virus. Visitors could enjoy their stay in the province, said Mr Natthawut.

Phetchaburi public health office chief Phetchakit Thaensawat said that 54% of targetted groups in the province have been vaccinated, comprising mainly people aged 60 years and over, and people with any of seven underlying conditions, and pregnant women.

Vaccination would reach 70% when more vaccines arrive, Dr Phetchakit said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand considers new reopening plan, Phuket Covid Update |:| September 14
Patong bars defy national order to open as ’restaurants’
Search for missing expat Phi Phi resort GM continues
Water supply outage to affect Chalong, Karon
Aunjai clinic to cater for ATK positive tests
Drive to vaccinate pregnant women
Deputy PM Jurin: Jewellery, gem fest to bring Phuket B100mn
Migrant workers to return, but at a cost
Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40
Jabs for kids crucial for on-site education
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid restrictions extended, Business leaders push for Dec. 1 full reopening |:| September 13
Phuket readies for OrBorTor elections
Bypass expansion hoped to be completed by New Year
Rift threatens Prayut’s future
New nationwide COVID cases dropping

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, with no changes

Stayed in beautiful beachfront hotel In Kata beach last month. Only 10 guests staying there and we ...(Read More)

Deputy PM Jurin: Jewellery, gem fest to bring Phuket B100mn

52% have received the first dose of a 51% effective vaccine which means that 26.5% have almost been ...(Read More)

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

My wife is pregnant, but the only vaccine they offering to her is sinovac, so she still keep waiting...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

As a retired O-A visa holder for e 3 years, at age 72, I was not required to get the new medical i...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

This is ridiculous!!! 40 dead since April. How many people have died in road accidents since then???...(Read More)

Phuket marks 245 new COVID cases

Such rantings, lelecuneo! Muslim, prohibitionist, Temperance Society? Or maybe just the Fun Police? ...(Read More)

Migrant workers to return, but at a cost

Perhaps the cost of employing immigrant workers will encourage employers to recruit and skill up loc...(Read More)

Migrant workers to return, but at a cost

Looks like this moment employing thai workers, who have their own place to live, and get free vaccin...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

@kiwiian the governorn word are worth nothig in this island...sorry to let you know ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 249 new COVID cases, deaths reach 40

@kiwiian, The Phuket Governor also said last month: "In two weeks time it will be over, than o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 