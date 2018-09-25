THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Tourism Stakeholders Commit To Plastic Free Future

Leading hotels and tourism groups have signed the “Phuket Pledge” at Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism Forum 2018 (PHIST) establishing a model for the future development of islands throughout Asia that embraces sustainability as a core and sets urgent goals for long-term change.

Tuesday 25 September 2018, 06:15PM

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi (Thai Hotels Association), Bernhard Bohnenberger (Six Senses Hotels), Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, (Central Pattana Public Company) and Anthony Lark (Phuket Hotels Association)

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi (Thai Hotels Association), Bernhard Bohnenberger (Six Senses Hotels), Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, (Central Pattana Public Company) and Anthony Lark (Phuket Hotels Association)

Maggie Lee (WWF), Dr Marissa Jablonski (US Embassy), Dr Steve Newman (Banyan Tree) and Anshuman Saikia (IUCN)

Maggie Lee (WWF), Dr Marissa Jablonski (US Embassy), Dr Steve Newman (Banyan Tree) and Anshuman Saikia (IUCN)

The next generation supporting an environmentally friendly future

The next generation supporting an environmentally friendly future

There was a massive turn out in support of sustainability on the island

There was a massive turn out in support of sustainability on the island

The Phuket Pledge is a commitment to reducing, reusing and recycling single-use plastic in Phuket with the aim to eradicate it in all hotels and resorts. In addition, the stake-holders vowed to undertake a youth community education programmed to ensure grassroots awareness of the critical problems surrounding plastic usage on the island.

“Plastic reduction has been at the core of our company sustainability efforts for over a decade,” said Six Senses Hotels Resorts and Spas President Bernhard Bohnenberger. “The industry is finally waking up to this issue, but we need coordination and action to make tangible change and see results. This is what we hope PHIST will go a long way to achieving.”

Supported by the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, PHIST is the largest hospitality event dedicated to sustainability in Asia, where over 550 delegates from countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong gathered at the JW Marriott Mai Khao in Phuket to debate key issues.

A Green Groove area added an extra dynamic to the event as regional suppliers headlined an innovative exhibition of Asia’s cutting edge producers and inventors of sustainable products for the hospitality and tourism industries.

Environmental and sustainability storylines have been global press leads for the past six months, many of which have focused on islands in Asia. Earlier in the year, Thailand’s booming industry made a stand with the closure of iconic tourism attractions such as Maya Bay in Phi Phi Island and the closure of Boracay in the Philippines. Both were shut to allow for environmental regeneration.

With the 10 Bali’s campaign in Indonesia – an island focused tourism strategy that looks to leverage the expansive archipelago – and the emerging marine tourism industries in Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia – the issues of sustainable tourism in Asia’s islands has shot to the top of the regional agenda.

New Paths Retreat

“We need to fight for Phuket. It is as simple as that. And we can’t do it alone. We need to do it together,” said Phuket Hotel Association President and Managing Director of Trisara, Anthony Lark. “We have worked to build an inclusive coalition of public and private sector tourism groups who understand the critical need to act and think long term. We hope the Phuket Pledge will be a start and ultimately become a model for us and other islands regionally to come together for the sake of sustainable island tourism in Asia.”

PHIST was opened by the Deputy Governor of Phuket, Khun Prakob Wongmaneerung, and featured experts in their respective fields, focusing on marine and coastal tourism, sustainability, youth education and community tourism. These included Thai Hotels Association Vice President & Environmental Chairperson Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, Central Pattana Senior Vice President Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau Senior Manager Pat Satkhum, Tajara Leisure & Hospitality Group CEO Cyndy Tan Jarabata from the Philippines and Horwath HTL Indonesia Matt Gebbie.

PHIST is co-organised by Phuket Hotels Association, C9 Hotelworks led by Managing Director Bill Barnett and Greenview CEO Eric Ricaurte. Sponsorship and endorsement is from the Ministry of Sports and Tourism, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Thai Hotel Association, Central Phuket, BMW, Blue Tree Phuket, C9 Hotelworks, Greenview, AmCham, QUO and Delivering Asia Communications.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Lop off!’ Patong Mayor tells rumour-mongers over beachfront trees felled
Pygmies, masters of the forest
Kata Rocks ends the use of plastic straws
Boracay back without fare bargains
Nappy change: Dutch to turn diapers into furniture
Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Go Eco Phuket clean-up nets a ton of rubbish at Coral Island
Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
‘Auntie Pigeon’ warned that neighbours’ health comes first
Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!
Maya Bay to re-open to tourists, but closed to boats
Phuket, Gold Coast set to become Sister Cities
Injured sea turtle found washed up on Phuket beach

 

Phuket community
Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family

Not sure how "saw" became "so", technology.. amazing....(Read More)

Indonesia teen rescued after seven weeks adrift at sea

Amazing ordeal for this kid. The fact that he agreed to be moored 125 km out to sea by himself is p...(Read More)

The Thai wives who never said ‘I do’

It feels like everything about foreigners is immigration wise very well in order. Report-report, 2 n...(Read More)

Drug blitz at full moon party

A small island, allowing up to 30,000 night party goers? On a drugs island? Are they nuts? Where pol...(Read More)

Quarter of capital’s public vans to be retired

Mhh, bit by bit I get hold on thai thinking. 1: stop with beach life guards, look later how to handl...(Read More)

Back to the drawing board for ‘Phoenix’ salvage

Obviously no calculations done to assess the submerged weight of the vessel ie. full of water. No bo...(Read More)

Life Cycling: The health benefits of a good pedalling

Whether it's to improve your health and fitness, as an environmental choice, taking up cycling c...(Read More)

Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family

Has anyone actually seen the video, I so a pick up, that is NOT mowing down three motorcyclists wait...(Read More)

Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family

So finally the Phuket police take drastic action that was needed to protect the general public from ...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

Yeah...he slipped and got his neck caught...a likely story. Probably more like Capt fired up the eng...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Melbourne Cup 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 