Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists

PHUKET: Phuket officials have announced that people wanting to enter Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme may now do so under Visa on Arrival (VOA).

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 10:36AM

The notice posted by Phuket officials last night (Oct 4). Image: PR Phuket

Click to enlarge: The notice posted by Phuket officials last night (Oct 4). Image: PR Phuket

The announcement was posted online last night (Oct 4), but with no extra details released. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has yet to announce the move through its formal channels.

The notice posted online last night was titled, “Arrival Requirements for ’Phuket Sandbox’ visitors who wish to apply for a ‘Visa on Arrival’ (VOA)”.

The conditions and process of entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme on a VOA was explained as follows:

1. Ensure that you have an approved ’Certificate of Entry’ (COE) before flying to Thailand (printed version required). You can apply for the COE for Visa on Arrivals via https://coethailand.mfa.go.th

2. Download the mobile application on arrival (which app was not specified)

3. Be prepared to have documents checked at the ’Port Health and Quarantine’ at Phuket International Airport

4. When applying for the ’Visa on Arrival’ you will need to:

- Fill out the application form provided

- Ensure that your passport is valid for at least 30 days

- Have a confirmed return flight ticket

Thai Residential

- Hava ’SHABA’ confirmation of a ’SHA Plus’ hotel for a minimum of 7 days

- Show that you are carrying 10,000 baht (20,000 for a family) in any currency

- 2,000 baht for the ’Visa Application Fee’

5. Clear the ’Immigration’ process

6. Proceed to the baggage hall and collect luggages

7. Proceed to ’Customs’

8. Proceed outside the terminal to the compulsory ’RT-PCR’ Covid-19 test station

9. Depart to your SHA Plus hotel with a ’SHA Plus’ prebooked transportation (directly with no enroute stops)

Of special note, the notice was marked in red, “Please note that the VOA will be granted for only 15 days, and it cannot be extended.”

 

