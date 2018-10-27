THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Tourism packages promised

BANGKOK: A series of intensive tourism packages are to be implemented by mid-November to increase foreign visitor numbers during the remainder of the year, says Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 27 October 2018, 09:30AM

A man fishes on the bank of the Ping River in Tak, one of the 55 second-tier provinces promoted for tourism this year.

Measures in the package include a tax measure for jewellery purchases, a tourism package with free flights to second-tier tourist provinces and a waiver for visa-on-arrival.

The measures should be implemented by Nov 15 and last through the end of the year, Mr Somkid said.

The government needs to sustain growth in the tourism industry because it is still uncertain whether the global trade war will have a spillover effect on tourist arrivals to Thailand, Mr Somkid said.

During the first nine months of the year, Thailand received 28.5 million international tourists, representing 8.7% year-on-year growth.

Private tourism operators are worried that Thailand may lose up to 1 million Chinese arrivals over the next six months if the country is unable to restore safety confidence after the Phoenix tour boat disaster off Phuket on July 5, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Finance Ministry have been tasked with conducting an intensive tourism programme to attract foreign visitors.

Cooperation has also been initiated among tour operators and Thai Airways International.

“A tax measure for buying jewellery will help boost and create a multiplier effect in the jewellery industry, which covers many employees,” Mr Somkid said. “The government aims to support Thailand’s growth to become a hub for jewellery by 2021. The Finance Ministry is considering details of the measure.”

The TAT is required to work with Thai Airways and tour operators to implement tourism packages, such as offering free flight tickets to second-tier tourism provinces if visitors plan to visit both first-tier tourism provinces, such as Phuket and Chiang Mai, and second-tier provinces.

The measure will contribute to boosting tourism revenue in second-tier tourism provinces, Mr Somkid said.

He said the Immigration Bureau is required to study whether to implement a reduction or a total waiver of the B2,000 visa-on-arrival fee for 21 countries.

Mr Somkid said the visa-on-arrival exemption is expected to be proposed to the Cabinet soon.

“In my opinion, a B2,000 exemption for visa on arrival is an appropriate measure and very attractive to foreign visitors,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Mr Richie | 29 October 2018 - 14:36:53 

great Mr foot has hit the problem right on the head, say no more

Pascale | 28 October 2018 - 14:32:00 

Kurt,read the article! Mr.Somkid doesn't blame the decline in tourist's on the trade war.He is talking about a possible spillover effect!!!!And he is right.International experts warning about it too.Globally! And he isn't shuffling Thailand's responsibility aside,as he mentions the Phoenix disaster too.Your  lack of comprehension is frightening!

Kurt | 28 October 2018 - 09:50:02 

DEK  overlooked that the comment is about countries on the waver list. NOT about countries who not need a visa. Said that, the waver matter is even more a 'cheap charlie' publicity stunt.

DeKaaskopp | 27 October 2018 - 16:43:30 

"From the waver list,only India and China are interesting"Kurt,you don't get it again.Not only are China and India some of the biggest Nations regarding tourist numbers,other nations with high numbers of tourists don't need a visa on arrival at all.They are entitled for 30 days without any visa.

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 15:36:45 

@Foot.  You are right! , But as long as people like Mr Somkid like to tell us that decline in thai tourist figures is because of 'Global Trade War', completely shuffling aside the thai responsibility of matters what has nothing to do with 'Global Trade War', that long Thailand remains in her tourist crisis. Denying and lying is not much of a help for Thailand.

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 12:33:21 

Promises implementing 15 Nov? For thai a to short notice promise. But ok, if it works, than just 6 weeks waver? See the country waver list, only india and china are interesting, from all other small countries hardly tourist come to Thailand. A real 'cheap charlie' publicity stunt. Mr Somkid misuse/smoke curtain the global trade war as a excuse for decline in tourist visits to thailand.

Foot | 27 October 2018 - 10:43:09 

If Thailand truly wants to attract tourist, do the following immediately and for the 6 months.
Waive Visa On Arrival fee.
Allow beach amenities - chairs/umbrellas, restaurants/bars/merchants, really enforce traffic and boating laws, standardize taxi/tuk fees, extend closing hours.
Then advertise extensively, that Thailand welcomes tourists and is, once again, the Land of Smiles for tourists.

