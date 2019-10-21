THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes

Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes

BANGKOK: Thanks to less-complicated processes, tourism operators hope new campaigns by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will continue to prop up domestic travel.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 October 2019, 10:03AM

Thanks to less-complicated processes, tourism operators hope new campaigns by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will continue to prop up domestic travel. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Thanks to less-complicated processes, tourism operators hope new campaigns by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will continue to prop up domestic travel. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Phuriwat Limthavornrat, president of the Association of Domestic Travel, said 60-70% of association members joined the two campaigns – Visit Thailand With 100 Baht and Shocking Price Weekday Travel – planned for November and December.

He attributed the high participation to the less-complex systems luring travellers and operators to join the plans compared with the Taste-Shop-Spend scheme, another tourism stimulus strategy that gives away B1,000 to 10 million registrants.

Mr Phuriwat acknowledged that the cash handout scheme has benefited local tourism, with the recent three-day weekend of Oct 12-14 reporting growth of over 50% in the sector, the highest in the past nine months.

“The new campaigns will gain more attention from Thais who travel during the high season and could increase the number of tourists travelling locally by 3%,” he said.

Registration is at the TAT website. For the Visit Thailand With 100 Baht scheme, registrants who have an e-banking and mobile phone number can join the campaign via the website on Nov 11, Nov 12, Dec 11 and Dec 12.

The Shocking Price Weekday Travel campaign for tourism products will begin on Nov 1 on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to travel agencies, about 1,000 restaurants are expected to participate in the Shocking Price Weekday Travel campaign.

Some of them are popular dining places, namely Je Ngor Seafood, Rom Mai Rim Na, Praram 9 Kaiyang, Gyu Gyu Tei and Brasserie 9, said Thaniwan Koonmongkon, president of the Thai Restaurant Association.

QSI International School Phuket

The campaign will increase traffic in the restaurant business, which is normally light with the number of diners during weekdays some 40-50% lower than during weekends, she said.

Ms Thaniwan said the two-month campaign will help create brand awareness of participating restaurants.

Supawan Tanomkieatipume, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said hotel operators outside Bangkok can gain from the campaigns because they will receive more guests travelling to the provinces during the high season.

“After receiving positive feedback from the Taste-Shop-Spend measures, we learned that our hotel members are interested in joining the new campaigns,” Ms Supawan said.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sineenart titles, ranks removed
Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay
Elevated cycle lane floated as option in Bangkok
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?
Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
Thai Residential