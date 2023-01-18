333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027

Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027

BUSINESS: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has said it hopes to drive up the number of international visitors to Thailand to 80 million over the next five years.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 18 January 2023, 11:28AM

Extra numbers via tourism could raise revenues to B5 trillion, say officials. Photo: Bangkok Post

Extra numbers via tourism could raise revenues to B5 trillion, say officials. Photo: Bangkok Post

This would mean doubling the number of international visitors from pre-pandemic figures, exceeding the kingdom’s current population of around 70 million, reports NNT.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said this target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue from B1.93 trillion baht in 2019 to B5trn.

He also said the target calls for an upgrade to tourism safety standards in order to accommodate the influx of visitors.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Since the pandemic, the Thai government has initiated plans for collecting an arrival fee from international visitors. The B300 per person fee is expected to be implemented starting June 1 this year.

The National Tourism Policy Committee will hold a meeting on Jan 24 to finalise the details of the fee, which will be applicable to arriving foreign passport holders.

The fee will not be applicable to foreigners entering the country using border passes, local public servants in border areas, or those holding a valid work permit in Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 80 million visitors by 2027, Search ends for missing expat diver, New advertising rules || January 18
Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again
Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can become Global Citizens with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
Search for missing Romanian expat draws to a close
China back to ‘normal’, says vice-premier
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Extortion charges for over a dozen officers, Thailand’s AFF Cup triumph || January 17
Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth
Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs
Shakhtar to give $25m of Mudryk fee to aid war victims in Ukraine
Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tragic Phuket tale revived on the big screen, Slow progress of Chalong-Patong road || January 16
‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters
Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection
Forex-3D fraud suspects arrested at Phuket airport

 

Phuket community
Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

One, representing failing in work and corrupt till the bone organisation, must have a thick plate fo...(Read More)

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

Ah, here we are, over one week from the big arrival and hospitals report - nothing!! Panic over ladi...(Read More)

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

@Galong. A lot of people of advanced age do tend to do that quite often. Particularly here on Phuket...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Let he who is without sin, cast the first stone. A message for all dissenting, elderly expats....(Read More)

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

To late! The Chinese New Year incoming tourist flow start now! Thai tradition wise, :-) , this '...(Read More)

Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

So everybody believes Chuwit?? Okay, lets see, an ex-politician (!) and soapy massage owner who has ...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

To anchor in open water, you should drop lenght anchor chain 3 times the water depth. It is anchor +...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Government Criminals, but hypocrite as they are warn: Foreigners must follow visa rules! Rules Immig...(Read More)

Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’

Perhaps if many Thais were not so greedy and quick to accept money for obviously dodgy business part...(Read More)

Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth

The Phuket Governors are doing good to inform tourists that Phuket Saphan Hin is in evening/night a ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 