Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027

BUSINESS: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has said it hopes to drive up the number of international visitors to Thailand to 80 million over the next five years.

tourism

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 18 January 2023, 11:28AM

Extra numbers via tourism could raise revenues to B5 trillion, say officials. Photo: Bangkok Post

This would mean doubling the number of international visitors from pre-pandemic figures, exceeding the kingdom’s current population of around 70 million, reports NNT. Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said this target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue from B1.93 trillion baht in 2019 to B5trn. He also said the target calls for an upgrade to tourism safety standards in order to accommodate the influx of visitors. Since the pandemic, the Thai government has initiated plans for collecting an arrival fee from international visitors. The B300 per person fee is expected to be implemented starting June 1 this year. The National Tourism Policy Committee will hold a meeting on Jan 24 to finalise the details of the fee, which will be applicable to arriving foreign passport holders. The fee will not be applicable to foreigners entering the country using border passes, local public servants in border areas, or those holding a valid work permit in Thailand.