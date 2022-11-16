333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism ministry seeks B8.7bn ‘booster shot’

Tourism ministry seeks B8.7bn ‘booster shot’

BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to ask the Cabinet this month for a budget of B8.7 billion to support the tourism industry, saying a ‘booster shot’ is required for Thailand to attract 18-20 million tourists next year.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 November 2022, 10:25AM

Tourism Minister Phiphat at the World Youth Festival event in Bangkok earlier this week. Photo: MoTS

Tourism Minister Phiphat at the World Youth Festival event in Bangkok earlier this week. Photo: MoTS

Of the total budget, B7.2bn would be allocated for the fifth phase of the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ (We Travel Together) campaign to promote domestic tourism, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on the sidelines of the World Travel Market held in London, reports the Bangkok Post.

Another B1.5bn is for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) marketing budget, comprising B1bn for overseas activities and B500mn for the domestic market.

The TAT was assigned to wrap up details of the so-called ‘New Year Gift’ package within two weeks for the proposal to be presented to the Cabinet on Nov 28, he said.

“The TAT aims to attract at least 18 million visitors next year, but the government’s target is a minimum of 20 million. That is a conservative projection compared with the Bank of Thailand’s estimate of 25-28 million tourists,” said Mr Phiphat.

“However, to achieve 20 million visitors or 80% of the tourism revenue we tallied in 2019 is not an easy task next year amid the gloomy economic outlook. We have to ask for more budget as a booster shot is required to stimulate tourism, especially domestic travel,” he said.

The ministry is also planning to seek the Cabinet’s approval to waive the visa requirement for all European visitors and extend the stay for tourists from countries/territories entitled to visa exemption.

At present, visitors from some European countries require a visa to come to Thailand.

Effective from Oct 1 this year to March 31, 2023, the period of stay is extended to 45 days from 30 days for tourists from countries/territories entitled to a visa exemption, and to 30 days from 15 days for those eligible for a visa on arrival.

Now fully reopened to foreign visitors, Thailand no longer requires tourists to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said there are some concerns for the tourism industry this year and next, including limited airline capacity and the energy crisis in Europe, which is driven by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, China has maintained strict requirements for its nationals to travel abroad, though some positive signs have emerged lately, said Mr Yuthasak.

Starting with a cut in the quarantine period, Beijing is allowing more groups of Chinese people to travel abroad, including students and people attending corporate meetings, he said.

The ministry and the TAT hope the mainland will further ease rules for visitors after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok this week.

In 2019, 11 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand.

“Chinese tourists accounted for 27% of Thailand’s overall foreign visitor total in 2019. With that market gone, it is difficult for the industry to return to previous levels,” Mr Phiphat said.

“We are trying very hard and hoping China will reopen for tourism. After a discussion with the TAT, roughly 4 million Chinese visitors are expected to visit Thailand next year.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail
Oman Air lands in Phuket
Bangla staff drug tests target touts
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Apec protesters warned to stay away
Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Electricity bills to go up in 2023, World Cup broadcasting rights, Illegal land excavation || November 15
Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’
Biden and Xi reassure world but US, China still on collision course, say experts
Swedish man’s car goes up in flames
Anutin dismisses bid to re-outlaw cannabis
Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Longer road for Patong Hill recovery, Alternative route on the way, Phuket autonomy || November 14
Marina drive for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

The hills are not made of rock - so a couple of large bulldozers would make short work of knocking t...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

You're absolutely right Kurt. Its called "Stop-Go". A controller at each end with a ra...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Release traffic pressure via Kamala and Kata/Chalong. Why not open the hill side lane of Patong Hill...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

Seems all parties feel fine with always appointed 9PM time, and behave adjusted. These use drugs s...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Any "temporary" repairs are just going to make it harder to do a proper repair later. As t...(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Here we go again. LOL How many days until this thought is countermanded yet again. Starting to think...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

In other words. Russia we don't care that you are destroying a neighbouring counrty and that you...(Read More)

Arrest of New Zealand man for guns ‘overblown’

Mr. Mob Bob might be right, it's just 30 guns or a little over 30, the whole story's overhyp...(Read More)

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

Mr. Butman recently played his music in Russia-occupied Ukraine, entertaining the occupation forces....(Read More)

Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

Be interesting to see what's left after tonight's rain!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Thai Residential

 