Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days

PHUKET: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has revised the conditions of the Phuket Sandbox programme, reducing the duration of the mandatory stay in Phuket to seven days if the arrivals spend the following seven days on ‘Sealed Routes’ in five other provinces.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirus

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 29 July 2021, 11:23AM

Photo: NNT / file

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he had consulted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha about launching the ‘Sealed Routes’, using Phuket as a hub from which tourists can expand their travel to other provinces, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Phiphat said tourists will have to spend seven days on Phuket and be tested for COVID-19 twice before they are allowed to travel through the sealed routes to Krabi, Phang Nga and Samui, which will open to tourists in August.

Sealed routes to Chiang Mai and Lamphun will open in October, said the report.

Mr Phiphat added that Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am in Phetchaburi province are expected to welcome foreign tourists from October 1.

Bangkok and Pattaya, which are still ‘dark red’ zones for high risk of COVID-19, will remain closed until the fourth quarter, Mr Phiphat noted.

Buri Ram province will also remain closed, with the cancellation of the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix, he added.