The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days

Tourism Ministry reduces mandatory stay under Phuket Sandbox to seven days

PHUKET: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has revised the conditions of the Phuket Sandbox programme, reducing the duration of the mandatory stay in Phuket to seven days if the arrivals spend the following seven days on ‘Sealed Routes’ in five other provinces.

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirus
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 29 July 2021, 11:23AM

Photo: NNT / file

Photo: NNT / file

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he had consulted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha about launching the ‘Sealed Routes’, using Phuket as a hub from which tourists can expand their travel to other provinces, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Phiphat said tourists will have to spend seven days on Phuket and be tested for COVID-19 twice before they are allowed to travel through the sealed routes to Krabi, Phang Nga and Samui, which will open to tourists in August. 

Sealed routes to Chiang Mai and Lamphun will open in October, said the report.

Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

Mr Phiphat added that Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Cha-am in Phetchaburi province are expected to welcome foreign tourists from October 1.

Bangkok and Pattaya, which are still ‘dark red’ zones for high risk of COVID-19, will remain closed until the fourth quarter, Mr Phiphat noted.

Buri Ram province will also remain closed, with the cancellation of the Thailand Motorcycle Grand Prix, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket worker camps targetted in COVID crackdown
Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000
Samui logs record jump in new cases
Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’
Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest
Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation
HM King pardons inmates
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox to continue despite rising double-digit COVID cases |:| July 27
Police investigate woman’s death after apparent condo fall
Electricity outage to affect Rassada
Governor confirms Phuket Sandbox will continue
Daughter dumps COVID-infected father, 80, at temple
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence
Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures
Phuket COVID cases hit 114 for past week, one more death

 

Phuket community
OAG confirms indictment of Red Bull scion based on new evidence

All this doesn't matter anyway. Even if they brave up enough to actually arrest this POS he will...(Read More)

HM King pardons inmates

It seems that everyone mentioned above who have had their sentences reduced all appear to have come ...(Read More)

Virus easing ‘in 4-6 weeks’

What a great prime minister you have Thailand!! He HOPES that the covid situation will ease in 4-6 w...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

[“It is an act that indicates the lack of fear of the law."] Why should they ever fear the la...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

The workers at Layan Soi 7 are no longer wearing masks at all on their off hours, and it is party t...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

I never got registered, I even got an SMS about 2 weeks ago when it was to reopen as more supply arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

All of Thailand will be safe as the people starve....(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Bkk people are stuck in Phuket, arrivals from OS testing positive, local outbreak growing, a large p...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Evidently, the encroachment into areas far above the height limit in the hills to the east of Kamala...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Start up when target not met. Don't stop when target met !!!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 