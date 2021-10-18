Tourism Ministry hints at Thailand-Malaysia islands travel bubble

BANGKOK: Authorities in Thailand and Malaysia are working on a plan to open a maritime travel bubble between Langkawi and Lipe islands in the Andaman Sea where quarantine requirements for ferry passengers travelling between the two places will be not be required.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismVaccine

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 18 October 2021, 10:15AM

Photo: NNT

During his recent visit to the southern region, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed confidence that Thailand’s southern provinces bordering Malaysia will be able to accept international tourists from December.

The reopening of southern border provinces is scheduled for the second phase of Thailand’s country reopening plan, with certain tourism areas to reopen as soon as Nov 1.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is now working with the Malaysian State of Kedah to consider opening a travel bubble between Langkawi island in Malaysia, and Ko Lipe in Thailand.

The two Andaman Sea islands are normally connected with a cross-border ferry service. Under the proposed travel bubble arrangement, travelers between these islands would no longer need to serve quarantine if they meet certain criteria, such as passing COVID-19 tests before departure and after arrival, having received a vaccine, and consenting to online tracking.

The minister said New Year’s Eve countdown events will be held in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, and Hat Yai district of Songkhla, provided that at least 70% of the local populations are vaccinated.