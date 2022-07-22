Tengoku
Tourism ministry anticipates B1.2trn revenue without stimulus

BANGKOK: Tourism revenue this year may total B1.2 trillion, below the government’s target of B1.5trn, if there are no additional support or stimulus schemes as the fiscal budget for tourism in 2023 has been heavily cut, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 July 2022, 10:20AM

The MotoGP at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. The ministry aims to use the budget from the National Sports Development Fund to promote MotoGP 2022 in September.

Mr Phiphat said the proposed stimulus packages comprise a B1-billion project called “Booster Shot” under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and a B1bn sport tourism project that aims to promote international and local sporting events around the nation, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ministry and private sector proposed the Booster Shot to the prime minister this week and the agenda is being reviewed by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), determining whether to use the central budget or the emergency loan decree.

He said the NESDC has not made a decision.

“Without additional budget, we must admit revenue this year is more likely to tally B1.2 trillion, B300 billion below the target," said Mr Phiphat. “The TAT was allocated a limited budget of around B2.2 billion in fiscal 2023, much lower than B5-6 billion during pre-pandemic years.”

Despite tourism’s contribution to GDP reaching 18% before the pandemic, he said during the past two years the ministry proposed a number of measures to help tourism operators, but most were rejected.

Mr Phiphat said the Booster Shot programme is urgently needed by the industry to stimulate demand and strengthen tourism stakeholders.

The TAT is expected to cooperate with airlines to increase capacity to at least 50% of pre-pandemic levels and help tourism operators, such as tour buses that suffered from a lack of Chinese customers, to carry more local tour groups.

For the sports tourism projects, which will use the budget from the National Sports Development Fund, the ministry aims to promote three international events: MotoGP 2022 in September, followed by two trail running events in Chiang Mai. They comprise the inaugural “Amazing Thailand World Mountain & Trail Running Championships” in November, which was postponed from last year, and Doi Inthanon Thailand By UTMB 2022 in December.

“We already secured those events for Thailand. With more active marketing and promotions, we can draw more foreign athletes and audiences to the country, along with creating more sports events around Thailand to attract local tourists,” he said.

Phuket community
I’ll be back, says Thaksin

....Power/financial wise. The Thai society inequality gap did grow since the coup in 2014, and is en...(Read More)

I’ll be back, says Thaksin

There is quite some anti-sentiment about Thaksin. Fact is he was 'Thai-democratic' elected, ...(Read More)

Government admits using spyware on phones to protect national security

It's not for reasons of National security. That is a big lie. It is just to control/keep down de...(Read More)

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

The incident pictured is due to a ghost rider trying to cross traffic heading to the Chalong circle ...(Read More)

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

I heard there's a law that you have to turn your headlights on when it's raining in Sweden. ...(Read More)

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

If people learned to ride and drive to the conditions present we wouldn't have half the accident...(Read More)

Call for caution as rains bring slippery roads

There is truth to Nasa12's comments about the garbage trucks. Try following in the wake of one w...(Read More)

Police hunt necklace snatch bandit, air compressor thieves

I cannot count how many Thai women I know who this has happened to. Don't they get it, wearing e...(Read More)

Phuket B250mn ‘Sky Walk’ gets public support

Just like the Big Buddha was going to be a tourist magnet for Phuket? No one comes here just to see ...(Read More)

Passion Drives: An expat’s nightmare tale of his new MG

Lets face it, MGs have never been known for their reliability even the British originals. The curren...(Read More)

 

