BANGKOK: Natee Ratchakitprakarn, a suspended Bhumjaithai party-list MP and wife of the tourism minister, is the richest on the list of 415 MPs who have filed asset lists with the anti-graft agency to date, with net worth of B4.5 billion.



Friday 23 August 2019, 09:29AM

Mrs Natee reported B4.7 billion in assets, 93% of which was investments by her husband Piphat, and liabilities worth B177 million. The family owns SET-listed PTG Energy Plc, which operates the PTG refilling station chain.

Early in July, she was given a suspended two-month jail term for false asset disclosure back in 2013. As a result of the ruling, she was disqualified from serving as MP.

The MP who declared the smallest assets was Pitsanu Poltee (Bhumjaithai, Pathum Thani), who had B5,064 in bank deposits and no liabilities. He also told the NACC he was using a car borrowed from a friend.

Of note, Deputy Commerce Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, who already resigned as Bhumjaithai party-list MP after becoming a minister, had negative net worth of B11bn. He reported B99.7mn in assets, most of which was land, and B11.1bn in liabilities.

Among MPs who were ministers, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit (Palang Pracharath, party list) reported B2.2bn, most of which was deposits.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow (PPRP, Phayao) and his wife Arissara had B859.3mn. Capt Thamanat, best known for his role as the mediator for the coalition, also reported income from lottery sales of B3mn baht a month on average, a B10mn amulet and six others which couldn’t be priced, among others.

He also filed a list for another wife, Thanaporn Sriwilas, who had B63.7mn, including a B1.2mn 12-carat Miss Thailand diamond crown when she won the title in 2016 and 25 designer handbags.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported B4.2bn in assets, most of which were investments, making him the second richest MP in this group.

According to the list filed by the Bhumjaithai leader, he owned two private planes and two yachts. He had B50.2mn in liabilities, most of which was divorce obligations – B50mn paid in five years, a B5mn Hua Hin condo unit and alimony of B300,000 a month for life.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob (Bhumjaithai, party list) reported B115.8mn, most of which was deposits and land.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat, party list) and his wife had B39.8mn and debts of B8.3mn.

House speaker Chuan Leekpai (Democrat, party list) filed assets worth B8.2mn, most of which was deposits, with no debts.

Abhisit Vejjajiva, who resigned as Democrat list MP and party leader on June 5 after an election defeat, reported B116.9mn in assets and no liabilities.

Singha beer heiress Jitpas Kridakorn (Democrat, party list) filed B664.7mn in assets, more than half of which was land and buildings.

Watanya Wongopasi (PPRP, party list), whose partner Chai Bunnag is CEO of SET-listed Nation Multimedia Group Plc, reported B511.3mn in assets and B82.3mn in debts.

Opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat (Pheu Thai, Chiang Mai) reported assets worth B195.5mn baht and liabilities of B18.6mn.

Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai, Nan) filed B579.5mn in assets and B1.6mn in debts while Suthin Klangsaeng (Pheu Thai, Maha Sarakham) reported net worth of B30mn.

Karun Hosakul (Pheu Thai, Bangkok) reported net worth B287.7mn.

After assuming duty on May 25, 415 MPs submitted their asset and liability lists to the National Anti-Corruption Commission as of Thursday, 10 had yet to submit them and others had asked for an extension.

The last group includes well-known members of the Future Forward Party – leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who was suspended from duty, secretary-general and list MP Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, spokesperson and list MP Pannika Wanich and list MP Pita Limcharoenrat.

All MPs must submit their asset lists by close of today (Aug 23).

