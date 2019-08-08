THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket's lifeguards

Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket’s lifeguards

PHUKET: Following his inspection tour of Phuket last weekend, new Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has voiced support for an increase in the number of lifeguards taking care of tourists at Phuket beaches, reports state news agency NNT.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 August 2019, 10:33AM

The news follows Minister Phiphat visiting the lifeguards at Patong Beach, where he spoke directly with lifeguards about their concerns and was given a demonstration of a surf rescue and beach resuscitation. (See story here.)

Present for the visit to Patong were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikorn.

During his visit Minister Phiphat handed the Patong lifeguards a certificate of appreciation for the life-saving efforts.

In total, Patong has 26 lifeguards from Patong Municipality and 21 volunteers from the Patong Development Foundation ensuring the safety of tourists, as well as eight volunteers patrolling the beach area at night to boost tourists’ safety, the minister was told.

All of them have undergone life-saving skills training, and training on how to use the equipment so that they are ready to work around the clock, resulting in a decreased number of deaths from drowning among tourists.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports praised the officers who have devoted themselves to providing safety to tourists which is the main policy of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, noted the NNT report. (See here.)

“Minister Phiphat will consult Tourist Police and other volunteers about more support for life-saving skills training and increasing the number of lifeguards,” it added.

Similar measures might be implemented in other areas as well, said the report.

“If lifeguard personnel have excellent skills, they will be able to save more lives which will establish greater confidence in the safety of Phuket’s beaches and tourism in general,” NNT explained.

