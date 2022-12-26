Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial

Tourism Minister leads Baan Nam Khem tsunami remembrance memorial

PHUKET: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, this morning to lead the official ceremony to remember those killed in the Asian Tsunami 18 years ago today (Dec 26).

disasterstourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 26 December 2022, 05:42PM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today to lead the remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami. Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

A remembrance memorial marking 18 years since the devastating tsunami was held at Baan Nam Khem in Phang Nga today (Dec 26). Photo: MoTS

« »

Official government estimates marked 5,078 confirmed dead, another 8,457 injured and 3,716 missing, presumed dead, in Thailand all lost to the tsunami that struck in the morning on Dec 26, 2004.

While confirmed deaths in Phuket were only 259, another 700 remained listed as missing.

Phang Nga, however, bore the brunt of the tsunami, with 4,163 people confirmed dead and another 2,113 recorded as missing. Records mark that of those killed in Phang Nga by the tsunami 2,213 were foreigners – mostly tourists. Most of those were killed at Khao Lak.

The fishing village Baan Nam Khem also stood out among the areas most affected. The village was devastated by the onslaught of the waves.

“The tsunami disaster on December 26, 2004 caused damage to the lives and properties of Thai people in Bang Muang Subdistrict. and other subdistricts in Takuapa District. Among those were both Thai and foreign tourists traveling at that time,” Mr Phiphat said.

“The tsunami was like never before. It was the first time Thailand had suffered such an experience. No one expected it to happen. There was no knowledge and a lack of preparation in dealing with such disasters.” he added.

“Even though it has been 18 years since the tsunami, the damage and loss that it caused still has not been erased from the heart and the memory of the people, both those who lived through the disaster firsthand and those in many countries around the world who learned about it through the media,” Mr Piphat said.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones, and following such experiences, we must be prepared to deal with various events. We must always be strong and conscious,” he said.

Last year, Mr Phiphat led the official ‘Soul of the Sea’ remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach.

As the sun set today, Phuket officials and Patong Municipality had yet to announce any memorial services to be held in Phuket.

Each year people in Phuket wanting to remember loved ones lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores in 2004 gather on Patong Beach near Loma Park to place lit candles in the sand ‒ a tradition that began as the ‘Light Up Phuket’ event, born in the years immediately following the Asian Tsunami.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Motorbike accidents on the rise, Looking for more direct flights, Sky lanterns banned || December 26
Crane truck hits power pole, slams parked pickup, motorbikes
Warning issued over illegal fireworks, sky lanterns on Phuket beaches
Princess Sirindhorn has new heart problem
Deficit of flights threatens Phuket’s competitiveness in domestic, international tourism
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
Rescuers deployed in 20 zones
Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day
Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day
Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name
Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok
Tuhao’s wife faces money-laundering charges
HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found

 

Phuket community
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

As with COVID, more are suffering in "red" states than blue. Republicans govern badly and...(Read More)

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Polar warming is a more apt term. That increase in temp is the force pushing cold air south. ...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

The Captain is a disgrace- I see they politicians are tying to blame a meterologist. Want to know th...(Read More)

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

Must be global warming......(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

.."Rescuers deployed in 20 zones".. But the most important zone, the inside of the Sukhot...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

None of the 53 professional navy divers able to deal with a wreck at recreational depth? Hiding behi...(Read More)

Rescuers deployed in 20 zones

A full Captain, Pichitchai, commanding a small corvette (?), saved himself, sending a message/video ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

JohnC@ In-Drive and Bolt apps the use of which is fairly widespread now word of mouth works...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name

Old guy, Function of newspapers is to report/investigate matters. In Thailand more reporting than ...(Read More)

HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found

Yesterday in BP article with photo of the captain of the Sukhothai, live and well. He supposed to le...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 