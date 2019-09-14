THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism lures get creative

Tourism lures get creative

THAILAND: Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has come up with a series of marketing plans aimed at luring foreign arrivals and speeding up the tourism industry's rebound.

Chineseeconomicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 September 2019, 09:52AM

New measures will be used to draw Chinese visitors, a market that has yet to rebound. Photo: Bangkok Post

New measures will be used to draw Chinese visitors, a market that has yet to rebound. Photo: Bangkok Post

One of the plans is to offer incentives and deals for Chinese visitors from the same clans or with the same surnames as Thai-Chinese people.

“This programme is like inviting relatives you didn't know about from the mainland to visit us,” Mr Phiphat said. “This will help tighten our relationship with the Chinese.”

The ministry will initially promote the plan in Guangzhou in southern China, a region from which many Thai-Chinese families originate.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry will work with the United Chinese Clans Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to implement the plan. The targets are premium Chinese tourists with high spending power who take longer trips of 14-15 days.

The ministry is also planning to promote tourism in the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam) region by offering the Spirit Road and Meditation programme.

Tourism in several markets is on the decline, especially in China and Europe, and the ministry plans to hold some roadshows to solve the problem.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In the first eight months of this year, foreign arrivals to Thailand grew by 2.6% to 26.5 million people, contributing B1.29 trillion in tourism revenue, up 3%. Domestic tourism also performed fairly, increasing by 1.3% to 104 million trips.

In order to boost domestic travel, a marketing campaign called “Tasting, Shopping and Spending” will be used in small towns. Under the scheme, local communities will prepare facilities and accommodation, especially homestays, to cope with visitor growth.

“About 300 homestays have registered with the Tourism Department, and we will try to increase the volume to 600 by year-end and over 1,500 next year,” Mr Phiphat said.

The minister said a B100 lucky draw campaign will be offered on auspicious dates such as 10/10 (Oct 10), 11/11 (Nov 11) and 12/12 (Dec 12). Winners can get big discounts for airline tickets, hotel rooms and shopping vouchers, on the condition that they bring friends or family members.

The campaign will be tabled for cabinet consideration soon, Mr Phiphat said.

Read the original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time
Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech
Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing
Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smashing fakes! Pope coming to Thailand? Drug drops put drivers at risk? || September 13
Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site
Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations
Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

 

Phuket community
Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Thank you Major Chalermluck...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Nasa,how do you know that Karon Police station kept the bail? All i can read on here is that Phuket ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

"..and keeping in sleeping mode about improvement"And what makes you think they are not tr...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Today in BangkokPost another article about this ex convicted army officer/drugs smuggler. He faked ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

As mr Bullman was given the chance to 'depart' after leaving a bail of thb 200,000 (?), one ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

It is perfectly normal for this police station and put the money right in the pocket, I know 3 case...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Sure, American culture is corrupted and vain, w too many obese, consumption addicted citizens, poor...(Read More)

No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

Seht- this is about producing ID to the police- nothing to do with banks. ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Great example of how useless the TM-28/30 is. "Bad guys" don't bother to make repeate...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

use of the TM30 should be able to track him down, he is a bad guy, isn't that what it is for? :)...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 