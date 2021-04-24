The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism goals dashed after third COVID surge

Tourism goals dashed after third COVID surge

BANGKOK: The government has halved its expected number of international visitors to 3-4 million this year and slashed its tourism revenue forecast.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 25 April 2021, 12:45PM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: NNT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Photo: NNT

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said this month’s third outbreak of COVID-19 had battered tourism sentiment just as it was showing signs of rebounding after the second virus surge subsided, reports the Bangkok Post.

Total tourism revenue for 2021 was being revised down from B1.218 trillion to B850 billion, the minister said.

Mr Phiphat pointed to Friday’s new daily record of 2,070 infections and the great uncertainty over how the pandemic would pan out.

All things combined, he said, any hope of the country achieving its previous goal of attracting 6.5mn foreign tourists this year had been shattered.

His ministry had now revised down its tourism revenue target from B348bn to B300bn, with the other B550bn baht coming from the domestic market, down from its earlier forecast of B870bn.

Property in Phuket

The government is now expecting international arrivals in 2021 to be just 3-4mn, a little over half its previous forecast of 6.5mn.

Meanwhile, local tourists are tipped to take about 100-120mn trips this year, down from 160mn in the previous forecast, after the pandemic destroying tourism sentiment during the Songkran holidays.

However, authorities will continue with their plan to bring in vaccinated international visitors via a pilot project called Phuket Sandbox in July.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry will help distribute COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Phuket’s residents to prepare for international tourists.

The government is also gearing up to procure more vaccines to cover those in need.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesian navy confirms submarine sank
Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar
Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices
Calls for lockdown mounting
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’
Phuket people leaving the province and returning now face rapid test requirement
Red-zone shopping hours cut further
Phuket’s mass vaccination efforts can catch Maldives, Seychelles, says Vice Governor
Home death sparks outcry over bed shortages
Phuket rapid tests identify four COVID carriers on arrival
Activists Somyot, Pai Dao Din walk free on bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 50,000 cases as Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccines come to the Kingdom || April 23
Phuket airport van warning as island infections continue to rise
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga staying overnight face quarantine, no rapid tests
Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

 

Phuket community
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

This relates the farangs who attended the super spreader music festivals but decline requests to go ...(Read More)

Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar

It's sad but none of this matters. Which country in the region can or would actually do anything...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Another example of dual pricing. Thais, if even arrested, fined B0. Foreigners B20,000. Really ju...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Just like with motorcycle helmuts the police will target the foreigners not the locals for not weari...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

And then the Immigration Thailand pay the fee, to Apple and goggle for have this app open for anothe...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

@Christy: Unfortunately no. What was dropped was the requirement for the individual to report (TM-2...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

Heroes. LOL. If it's so "essential" why was it down AGAIN in the first place, never...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

You remember those huge parties that destroyed our fragile excuse for a tourism industry just 2 week...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

I was having breakfast in the Mcdonalds in Cherng talay a couple days ago. There were five Food Pand...(Read More)

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

I thought the "Householder" TM-30 requirement had been scrapped as well it should. Beyond ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 