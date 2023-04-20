Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism fee to take effect by September

Tourism fee to take effect by September

BANGKOK: The tourism and sports minister has confirmed that collection of the B300 tourism fee will not be delayed beyond September, while the ministry plans to ask provincial police to support the tourism police in its operations to clear out “zero-dollar tours” and illegal tours.

ChineseCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 April 2023, 07:46AM

Visitors from China return to Thailand following the reopening of China’s borders as Thailand welcomed almost 500,000 visitors from the mainland in the first quarter of 2023. Photo: Bangkok Post

Visitors from China return to Thailand following the reopening of China’s borders as Thailand welcomed almost 500,000 visitors from the mainland in the first quarter of 2023. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the fee will not be cancelled, although the collection method of adding it to airfares was criticised by airlines as selective, claiming it violated the International Air Transport Association’s Chicago convention that prioritises equality.

He said the ministry is considering outsourcing to give external organisations responsibility for fee collection for all three methods of entry - air, land and sea - through online applications, websites or kiosks.

Foreign arrivals by air are charged B300, while travellers via land and sea must pay B150, reports the Bangkok Post.

A tourism fund is expected to be established by using 60-70% of the fees, helping to develop tourism destinations and new infrastructure such as universal design for public services to create more accessibility, bathrooms and skywalks, said Mr Phiphat.

As concerns over zero-dollar tours mount, he said the ministry will seek support from provincial police, which have more than 200,000 officers nationwide, to help 2,000 tourist police officers crack down on these illegal businesses.

Fears are growing that since Beijing re-opened its borders earlier this year the influx of Chinese visitors will lead to the return of questionable or illegal tourist practices.

Tourism operators are also worried about an influx of foreign tour guides, partially the result of a labour shortage in Thailand.

Thai Residential

Mr Phiphat insisted the number of Thai tour guides was sufficient at the moment.

The Tourism Department is working on a training programme and is extending licences for existing tour guides, he said.

Mr Phiphat said he discussed the problem of illegal tours with China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in February to collaborate on ensuring tourist safety, quality tour services and meaningful tourist experiences.

He said the spread of new COVID-19 variants will not affect the target of 25 million visitors this year as the country is prepared in terms of vaccines and medicine for Thais and foreign tourists.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry still hopes to welcome 80mn foreign tourists to Thailand in 2027, generating 25% of GDP. He said a key selling point will be the reputation of natural attractions, such as Koh Kradan in Trang province, which was named the best beach in the world this year by the website World Beach Guide.

Four other Thai beaches were ranked among the top 100.

Mr Phiphat said those destinations must adopt capacity controls and put stringent measures on waste and water management to preserve natural resources. Koh Kradan has recorded both overnight and day-trip tourists totalling 300 per day, with 2,000 visitors per day during the recent Songkran holiday, according to authorities.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor
Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official
Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ‘Yellow cards’ issues by Phuket Immigration, Speeding tour boats, Rising electric bill || April 19
Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death
Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy
Water reserves holding strong
Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths
PM grilled on power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Songkran 2023, Smog in Phuket, Island police deny inaction at pub || April 18
G7 vows ‘severe costs’ for those helping Russia in Ukraine
Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords

I heard when a Thai gets a red card they punish him with a paid inactive posting ( holiday). Lovely ...(Read More)

Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

The local water authorities just bla-bla. The have not the slightest idea what is forthcoming weathe...(Read More)

Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths

Considering the last 3 years Songkran was cancelled because of Covid, stating that the number of inj...(Read More)

PM grilled on power bills

'Don't worry. I'll see to it myself.' Hahahahahahaha. Yeah, right......(Read More)

Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws

ColRegs only work with people who have function brains that actually care about doing the right thin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords

Sick to death of this anti foreigner rhetoric. When in Thailand do what Thais do. Lie, cheat, steal,...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

You are right, Prab. Now waiting for a professional jounalist ( with working permit, of course) who ...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

....Fishing during periods of storm warnings is asking for problems. And we read here what 'prob...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

I don't see the connection coastline and lack of 'seamanship' of Thai. ( just read for e...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

I believe Kurt is correct. Many years ago my company would send me to Thailand every two months. I w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center

 