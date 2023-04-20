Tourism fee to take effect by September

BANGKOK: The tourism and sports minister has confirmed that collection of the B300 tourism fee will not be delayed beyond September, while the ministry plans to ask provincial police to support the tourism police in its operations to clear out “zero-dollar tours” and illegal tours.

By Bangkok Post

Visitors from China return to Thailand following the reopening of China’s borders as Thailand welcomed almost 500,000 visitors from the mainland in the first quarter of 2023. Photo: Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the fee will not be cancelled, although the collection method of adding it to airfares was criticised by airlines as selective, claiming it violated the International Air Transport Association’s Chicago convention that prioritises equality.

He said the ministry is considering outsourcing to give external organisations responsibility for fee collection for all three methods of entry - air, land and sea - through online applications, websites or kiosks.

Foreign arrivals by air are charged B300, while travellers via land and sea must pay B150, reports the Bangkok Post.

A tourism fund is expected to be established by using 60-70% of the fees, helping to develop tourism destinations and new infrastructure such as universal design for public services to create more accessibility, bathrooms and skywalks, said Mr Phiphat.

As concerns over zero-dollar tours mount, he said the ministry will seek support from provincial police, which have more than 200,000 officers nationwide, to help 2,000 tourist police officers crack down on these illegal businesses.

Fears are growing that since Beijing re-opened its borders earlier this year the influx of Chinese visitors will lead to the return of questionable or illegal tourist practices.

Tourism operators are also worried about an influx of foreign tour guides, partially the result of a labour shortage in Thailand.

Mr Phiphat insisted the number of Thai tour guides was sufficient at the moment.

The Tourism Department is working on a training programme and is extending licences for existing tour guides, he said.

Mr Phiphat said he discussed the problem of illegal tours with China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in February to collaborate on ensuring tourist safety, quality tour services and meaningful tourist experiences.

He said the spread of new COVID-19 variants will not affect the target of 25 million visitors this year as the country is prepared in terms of vaccines and medicine for Thais and foreign tourists.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry still hopes to welcome 80mn foreign tourists to Thailand in 2027, generating 25% of GDP. He said a key selling point will be the reputation of natural attractions, such as Koh Kradan in Trang province, which was named the best beach in the world this year by the website World Beach Guide.

Four other Thai beaches were ranked among the top 100.

Mr Phiphat said those destinations must adopt capacity controls and put stringent measures on waste and water management to preserve natural resources. Koh Kradan has recorded both overnight and day-trip tourists totalling 300 per day, with 2,000 visitors per day during the recent Songkran holiday, according to authorities.