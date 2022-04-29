tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism fee of B300 set for Q3

Tourism fee of B300 set for Q3

BUSINESS: The B300 tourism fee is scheduled to begin being collected between August and September this year using the Thailand Tourism Fee (TTF) system implemented by airlines.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 April 2022, 09:30AM

Travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan earlier this month. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan earlier this month. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Airlines raised concerns about the budget for the system and manpower to handle the process, as they are still struggling with the pandemic impact and weak passenger flows, reporst the Bangkok Post.

“The tourism fee is in line with the revised National Tourism Policy Act of 2008, which granted permission to set up the fund from the fees collected from foreign visitors. The fund will be used to develop tourist sites and offer tourists insurance,” said Chote Trachu, permanent secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

He said the fee is meant to help tourists in case of emergency, such as a sudden sickness, accident or political unrest while travelling in Thailand.

Mongkon Wimonrat, assistant tourism permanent secretary, said the TTF system will integrate with airlines’ websites to display an additional screen for fee collection for foreign passport holders.

People exempt from the tourism fee collection include diplomats, government officials, people with work permits from nationalities under a memorandum of understanding with Thailand, and children under 2 years old.

Speaking at a meeting with airlines yesterday, Mr Mongkon said airlines have to help screen tourists who pay the fee before issuing tickets, submitting the final passenger manifest to the data link 15 minutes after flights take off.

The TTF system activates 30-day insurance coverage for tourists once they arrive.

He said local and international airlines are invited to register for the experimental process starting May 2.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Mongkon said the ministry will offer a training programme on the TTF system and perform test runs on the system after the fee collection is published in the Royal Gazette.

Airlines have to prepare software to connect with the TTF system and communicate with tourists to educate them about the new fee, he said.

The fee is imposed on air travellers first, before expansion to other forms of transport in the near future.

One airline representative who requested anonymity said airlines have to focus on the recovery process by boosting frequencies to Thailand, especially after further rules relaxation on May 1.

This new system and fee responsibility will require airlines to use resources to work with the TTF System, said the source.

Each country may also have a different policy regarding the Personal Data Protection Act, creating practical challenges for airlines.

The ministry is urged to provide more clarification on the insurance policy provided, such as the minimum and maximum coverage for tourist injury or fatality, said the source.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award
China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected COVID case
Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Health officials to propose end of Thailand Pass, Phuket officials test e-scooters || April 28
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land
Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat
EU defies gas ‘blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi
Cost to build homes up 5.3%
NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness
Phuket marks 79 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass, ATK tests may be scrapped if COVID slows: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand entry measures to start may 1st, Rush for weed licences || April 27

 

Phuket community
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

How many DSI people, of course with army men, went for a look. What is that, that land documents nev...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

I have tried to go there to lay on the beach and relax only to be told to go away because it is thei...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

I don't know which countries are 'struggling' to give these electric steps a place. The ...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

Pleez, first let's get clear that this is not "pristine" nor in an "undisturbed n...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Wow, reading in 1st & 2nd paragraph about all these high ranking Officials who walk Phuket Airp...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions

 