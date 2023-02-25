Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism fair underway in Phuket

Tourism fair underway in Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai International Travel Fair 2023 (TITF 2023) is currently underway in Phuket and will continue through this Sunday (Feb 26).

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 February 2023, 12:18PM

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

TITF 2023 at Lotus’s Samkong continues from Feb 24 through Feb 26. Photo: PPAO

« »

The official opening of the fair was conducted on Thursday (Feb 24) with Nipon Bamrungthin, Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), preisiding over the ceremony.

Having opened the fair, Mr Nipon then proceeded to explore the booths joined by Kanyarat Wongsuanon, President of the Thai Travel Service Club – Upper South.

The four-day long event is hosted by Lotus’s Samkong on Bypass Rd (the booths are located near bank offices). Participating businesses offer various tourism products at special prices, including Phuket and Thailand travel options, outbound trips, discounted air tickets.

“The event in Phuket is being organised for the sixth year. It is aimed at stimulating the economy of the tourism industry, recovering from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic which had been severely hurting it for more than three years,” PPAO said in a Facebook publication, posted last night (Feb 24).

The event is organised under the slogan “Tourism around the world”. Participating industry players include AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Korea Tourism Organisation, Real Journey and more.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreigners urged to join blood donation campaign
Greenwashing is more than dirty laundry
Thailand to stop accepting other countries’ plastic waste from 2025
Thailand joins call for end of war, withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine
Five more drivers nabbed in Phuket taxi crackdown
‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay
Short-term car rentals market predicted to grow by 33% in 2023
Budget for police bodycams approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-corruption investigation into playground equipment, Airport drill, Bar raids || February 24
BOI seeks private businesses to promote LTR Visa program
Uncover the exciting tale behind the next big thing happening in world’s most sought-after island destination
Patong Hill traffic reduced ahead of waterworks
More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area
Bars caught for late trading
Phuket airport reports fire drill, remains silent on real incident

 

Phuket community
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

In the event that Taiwan continues with its IUU Fishing Operations out of Phuket can only recommend ...(Read More)

Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

AFMA gov au NEWS 14 DEC 2022 AFMA works with Thailand on fisheries monitoring, control and survei...(Read More)

Budget for police bodycams approved

B9,100 per camera- that's a sweet little earner for someone....(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

@johnC Of course you can use a Thai license in England, my wife drives cars with her Thai license...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

Air China 611 was so long ago as to be almost irrelevant. 20 years ago, I was allowed to smoke on a ...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

While I'm glad to see these groups out busting these never-ending illegal developments, I have t...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

What ever happened to the big house being illegally built above Bang Wad dam? That story went very q...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

Kurt, I wondered the same thing myself. Perhaps fishing boats which are apparently unmonitored simpl...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Just to stir the pot. According to the UN Traffic Act of 1949 and the Thai Traffic Act of 1979, an I...(Read More)

Bars caught for late trading

why not have a walk about in patong and the hillside ? ...... guess the owner of Vlog bar failed to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 