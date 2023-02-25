Tourism fair underway in Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai International Travel Fair 2023 (TITF 2023) is currently underway in Phuket and will continue through this Sunday (Feb 26).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 February 2023, 12:18PM

The official opening of the fair was conducted on Thursday (Feb 24) with Nipon Bamrungthin, Vice President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), preisiding over the ceremony.

Having opened the fair, Mr Nipon then proceeded to explore the booths joined by Kanyarat Wongsuanon, President of the Thai Travel Service Club – Upper South.

The four-day long event is hosted by Lotus’s Samkong on Bypass Rd (the booths are located near bank offices). Participating businesses offer various tourism products at special prices, including Phuket and Thailand travel options, outbound trips, discounted air tickets.

“The event in Phuket is being organised for the sixth year. It is aimed at stimulating the economy of the tourism industry, recovering from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic which had been severely hurting it for more than three years,” PPAO said in a Facebook publication, posted last night (Feb 24).

The event is organised under the slogan “Tourism around the world”. Participating industry players include AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Korea Tourism Organisation, Real Journey and more.