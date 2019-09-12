THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

PHUKET: The number of international arrivals to Thailand during the month of August rose to 3.41 million travellers, an increase of +5.6% on August last year, reports the Division of Economy, Tourism and Sports (ETS) under the Ministry of Tourism & Sports (MoTS).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 September 2019, 04:41PM

The report released on Monday (Sept 9). Image: ETS / MoTS

While the ETS posted its report on Monday (Sept 9), the regular monthly tourism statistics have yet to be published through the MoTs usual portal (click here.)

The 3.41mn foreign arrivals to Thailand generated B0.17 trillion (B170bn) in revenues, a +7.12% increase compared with August last year, the ETS reported.

The Top 5 source markets for tourist arrivals for August were given as: China 1,002,971 (+15.62%); Malaysia 384,083 (+0.99%); Japan 197,924 (+9.03%); South Korea 179,168 (+9.16%); and Laos 164277 (+8.63%).

However, domestic tourism contracted during August year on year, with the number of domestic travellers falling 4.19% to 13.2mn, and domestic tourism revenues falling 1.55% to B0.08trn (B80bn), the division noted.

Regardless, tourism overall from January through August grew year on year, with 26.5mn international travellers visiting Thailand (+2.61%) generating B1.29trn in revenues (+3.04%).

Domestic tourism for the same period also grew year on year, with 103.53mn domestic travellers recorded so far this year (+1.29%) spending an estimated B0.71trn (+3.71%).

Total revenues from both international and domestic tourists reached B2trn, the ETS reported, marking an increase of 3.27% on the same period last year.

The ETS in its executive summary noted factors negatively affecting tourism included the global economic slowdown, the Hong Kong protests, Brexit and the US-China trade war. Factors noted as positively affecting tourism included campaigns to promote tourism such and developments to support tourism, such as as the free Visa on Arrival schemes.

 

