Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification

Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification

PHUKET: The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, has repeated the call for not just hotels, but all major tourism-related businesses to be accredited through the government’s Safety & Health Administration (SHA) certification.

COVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 June 2020, 02:41PM

Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, Director-General of the Department of Health. Photo: MoPH

Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, Director-General of the Department of Health. Photo: MoPH

All majot types of tourism businesses are urged to register for SHA accreditation. Image: MoPH

All majot types of tourism businesses are urged to register for SHA accreditation. Image: MoPH

« »

The SHA scheme aims to elevate Thailand’s tourism industry standards and develop confidence among international and domestic tourists. It is also intended to prepare Thai tourism operators to be ready for the return of tourism post COVID-19, Dr Panpimol explained yesterday (June 24).

“SHA is a safety standard for tourists to check the places that have been allowed to reopen,” she said.

“We also give business owners suggestions through the TAT website and send officers to inspect places periodically, in order to stimulate them to prepare for new normal and create health safety for business owners, workers, and visitors,” she added.

Dr Panpimol urged the owners of 10 types of tourism businesses to register to receive SHA certification: restaurants; hotels or accommodation and conventions; recreational activity and tourist attractions; transport operators; travel agencies; health and beauty service operators; department stores and shopping centres; tourism sport venues; theatres, cinemas and other venues for entertainment and activities; and souvenir shops.

“The places to receive certification must have three types of basic health and safety measures in place: measures to maintain the hygiene of building and equipment, cleanliness management to protect the virus [COVID-19] from spreading, and protection measures for workers,” Dr Panpimol explained.

“The Department of Health has participated in the standardization of SHA by using sanitation and environmental health rules, such as indoor air quality management, waste management, sanitation in hotels and restaurants, among others,” she added.

In announcing the joint-launch of the SHA scheme in late May, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the guidelines will urge operators to legally register their businesses and work with local hotel and tourism business associations, as soon the agency will introduce an incentive scheme for certified hotels that operate legally.

UWC Thailand

According to the THA, there are about 1.8 million rooms nationwide. But registered hotel rooms account for only 800,000 rooms.

Mr Yuthasak said the coronavirus outbreak can be an opportunity to create a new tourism platform that focuses on safety and hygiene for tourists, as going forward people will look for accommodations providing trustworthy standards.

The number of illegal rooms will be reduced automatically as people seek products with high standards, he said.

“The TAT plans to provide support via incentives for the additional costs from new hygiene equipment to legal operators that receive the SHA standard, especially small and medium-sized hoteliers who need support to adjust to the new normal,” Mr Yuthasak added.

To register for SHA accreditation visit ThailandSHA.tourismthailand.org

An explanation of the registration process is available in thai language here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom
Getting Thailand back on its feet - an interview with David Barrett
Can digital taxes help fund the COVID-19 recovery in emerging markets?
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism
BoT forecasts record contraction
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1
50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats
Phuket artists release ‘Lean on Me’ video for COVID relief 
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 24
Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions
Central bank tweaks B500bn soft loan scheme for SMEs

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Binomo
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket

 