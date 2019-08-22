Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism boss snips 2019 foreign arrivals forecast

Tourism boss snips 2019 foreign arrivals forecast

BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry has cut its foreign arrivals forecast to 39-39.8 million this year, down from 40.2mn.

tourismeconomicsChinese
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 August 2019, 09:29AM

Foreign tourists pose for photos at Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn. Photo: Chanat Katanyu via Bangkok Post

Foreign tourists pose for photos at Wat Arun, or the Temple of Dawn. Photo: Chanat Katanyu via Bangkok Post

Affected by global tension, Thai tourism in the first half this year saw foreign arrivals grow only 1.4% to 19.7mn, prompting the ministry to shave its target in July from 41.3mn to 40.2mn.

Tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he is confident the new projection is achievable as the government has been working to offer incentives to foreign visitors.

The minister said though the proposal to provide visa exemptions for visitors from China and India was not considered by the cabinet ministers on Tuesday, he would continue to discuss concerns about security with related state agencies, hoping to reach a conclusion within one to two weeks.

Mr Phiphat said the cabinet is continuing to promote tourism from the remainder of this year through next year by extending the B2,000 waiver of visa-on-arrival fees to 19 nations, which already covers China and India, until April 30, 2020, from Oct 31, 2019.

Also on the list are Bulgaria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the Cabinet believes the incentive will help draw some 20mn foreign tourists in the second half, maintaining tourism momentum to support the country’s 3% GDP growth this year.

Despite a decrease in foreign arrivals, especially from China, Mr Yuthasak is positive that the goal of B3.38 trillion in tourism revenue this year is reachable. The value is a 9.5% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics of the Thailand Tourism Intelligence Centre report 23.1mn foreign tourists visited Thailand in the first seven months this year, up by 1.94% year-on-year.

China still accounts for the biggest portion with 6.63mn visitors, a contraction of 3.3%, followed by Malaysia with 2.24mn, up 6.2%, and India 1.14mn, up 24%.

Although the Chinese market remains weak, Mr Yuthasak said there were positive signs for the third and fourth quarters this year as TAT offices in China reported strong advanced bookings of airline seats to Thailand next month.

He is confident some 11mn Chinese travellers will visit Thailand this year, up from 10.5mn visitors in 2018.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MP Sira files complaint to DSI over Phuket condo project The Peaks
Concerns raised over reef shark fishing impact on Maya Bay
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
Proposal for 4am bar, pub closing time draws fire
Russian disqualified from Tango competition over ‘punch’
The Peaks Residences owner speaks out over land claim, public controversy
Phuket reservoir chief calls for water-saving measures
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Yacht meets coral! E-cigarettes to stay illegal? Bombs go off in deep south! || August 21
Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals
No ban on plastic bags yet, says PM
B316bn plan to jump-start economy
Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors
Phuket lifeguard helps to catch a beach thief
Stingray barb killed Railay dugong, says PMBC chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Screws stolen, train derails! Patong Beach Rd. closures? Another dead dugong? || August 20

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials file report of Lady D damaging corals

are they serious?...(Read More)

Govt waives visa fees, not visas, for Chinese, Indian visitors

so which other countries are exempt ? full story please --------------------------------- The MFA...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Reading again the word 'fairness' make me puke. That is a word used here for arranging matte...(Read More)

MP Sira warns Governor of Amlo complaint over Phuket condo project

Seems like he has been cut out of the project and is abusing his position over sour grapes. Nothing ...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

One wonders why a Bangkok MP is sticking his nose into Phuket issues. He clearly didn't get his...(Read More)

After death threats, Bangkok MP fires up legal action over Phuket condo project

Dear K. Cheewapap, Why are you allowing hundreds of rai in the Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve al...(Read More)

Three underpasses to close for electrical works

So, no reason given as to why the "metres[sic]" were not installed before the tunnels were...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The comparison to Bradman itself is baloney. They never had batting helmets in the old days, bats we...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

The Captain of the Australian Team IS supposed to be perfect, in regards to not intentionally cheati...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

It wasn't a mistake by Smith. It was intentional cheating that he as Captain of the Australian t...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 