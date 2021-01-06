BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tourism banking on health image

Tourism banking on health image

THAILAND: The new outbreak is forcing Thailand to rebuild its image as a health and safety destination again, says the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 11:15AM

A Chinese tourist from Guangzhou arrives in Thailand under the special tourist visa policy granted to revive tourism. The Tourism and Sports Ministry set a goal to welcome 5-10 million international tourists this year. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

A Chinese tourist from Guangzhou arrives in Thailand under the special tourist visa policy granted to revive tourism. The Tourism and Sports Ministry set a goal to welcome 5-10 million international tourists this year. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister, said the experience of last year has equipped Thai healthcare workers with the knowledge of how to deal with the virus and they have adequate medical supplies.

The situation should improve within this month as medical staff are actively testing at-risk groups in Samut Sakhon, said Mr Phiphat.

He expects local transmissions will be completely under control by February, taking two months to curb the spread this time compared with three months during the first outbreak.

The ministry is working with the Tourist Police Bureau, assigning 2,000 tourist police officers nationwide to keep an eye on operators or businesses that do not comply with the announcement from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, with an aim to apply stringent control measures in high-risk areas.

“Based on the strength of the Public Health Ministry and other state agencies responsible for security affairs, I am confident Thailand can handle the situation and regain its reputation as a safe destination for global travellers,” Mr Phiphat said.

He said the country remains an attractive destination and was recently listed on CNN Travel’s “21 places to go in 2021”, along with the other two countries in Asia: Japan and Singapore.

This year the ministry set a goal to welcome 5-10 million international tourists, while the number of domestic trips is expected to be 100-150 million.

Mr Phiphat said the surge of new cases may slow down the initial plan to bring back foreign travellers by the Songkran holiday in April, but the ministry will try its best to attract foreign visitors by the second quarter.

Last month the government eased travel restrictions to allow citizens from 56 countries to visit Thailand without visa requirements, aiming to facilitate the process.

However, they still have to follow other health safety measures and undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Mr Phiphat said once the outbreak is controlled, he will discuss with the Public Health Ministry the idea of a golf quarantine as well as area quarantine packages to lure more foreign visitors.

He acknowledged operators’ concerns about relaxing rules to reopen the country as other Asean destinations are already open to tourists without a mandatory quarantine. Unfortunately, the recent outbreak damaged local sentiment in terms of welcoming tourists, especially regarding less or zero quarantine days, said Mr Phiphat.

“We have to remain cautious,” he said.

The flow of tourists also relies on the policies of origin markets, and whether their governments want to prioritise domestic tourism, said Mr Phiphat.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare
WHO virus mission to China in disarray as entry denied
Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

 

Phuket community
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Thalang hospital staff refused to deliver the baby because it wasn't the due date even though he...(Read More)

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home

This virus is very bad. Your borders should be closed to everyone for your protection. Immunise eve...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

The DDPM-Phuket, the police...and official mouthpiece. Just a bunch of blah blah blah. All officia...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Good catch!...congrats to Phuket Immigration officers....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand

 