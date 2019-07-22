THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tourism arrivals, spending hold as Chinese arrivals fall

Tourism arrivals, spending hold as Chinese arrivals fall

PHUKET: The total number of tourist arrivals and revenue generated for the country during the first half of 2019 show limited growth compared with figures for the same period last year, but come while the number of Chinese arrivals fell by nearly 5%, according to the latest statistics released by Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) today (July 22).

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 July 2019, 05:26PM

Tourists are still coming to Thailand, but the demographics are certainly changing. Photo: TAT

Tourists are still coming to Thailand, but the demographics are certainly changing. Photo: TAT

A total of 19,769,347 tourists visited Thailand from Jan-June (H1) this year, up 1.48% on H1 2018, the MoTS reports.

Total revenue generated through tourist arrivals for H1 2019 was given at B1.0224 trillion, also up 0.94% for the same period last year, the statistics showed.

The growth comes despite arrivals from Mainland China falling 4.73%, from 5,931,153 during H1 2018 to 5,650,474 in H1 this year.

Spending by Chinese tourists during the half also fell, from B323.46 billion last year to B310.47bn this year (-4.02%).

Asian source markets still held strong, with arrivals from Hong Kong increasing 5.83%, bringing an 8.4% increase in spending.

Likewise, visitors from Japan rose by 10.83% for the six months year on year, from 779,925 to 864,379, bringing a 14.57% increase in spending during the six months, from B32.58bn last year to B37.32bn this year.

Arrivals from Russia fell 2.99%, from 850,989 last year to 825,556 this year, with a 4.1% fall in spending, from B64.35bn in H1 2018 to B61.713bn in H1 this year.

European arrivals also fell year on year, down 1.86%, from 3,537,934 last year compared with 3,604,954 in H1 last year. Spending also fell 2.33%, from B264.962bn in H1 2018 to B258.779bn 19 in H1 2019.

Visitor arrivals for all the Scandinavian source markets fell year on year: Sweden -10.65 %, Denmark -3.25%, Finland -14.91%, Norway -0.18%.

However, visitor arrivals from the UK rose 1.38%, from 497,862 last year to 504,754 this year, with a 1.3% increase in spending, from B39.89bn last year to B40.40bn this year.

Arrivals from Eastern Europe also rose, by 4.25% year on year, with a 1.26% increase in spending to B21.818bn.

Also growing were arrivals from the US, rising +4.8% year on year to 595,226 in H1 2019, spending B45.287bn in the first half of the year

The number of visitors from Australia, however, continued to fall, from 384,644 in Jan-June 2018 to 377,260 this year (-1.92%), with a corresponding fall in spending from B31.04bn last year to B30.39bn this year (-2.09%).

Meanwhile, visitor arrivals from India during H1 2019 continued to boom, from 788,703 last year to 978,785 this year (+24.1%), with a 27.54% increase in spending from B30,857bn last year to B39.354bn this year.

Average spending per capita by tourists from India rose from B39,124 in H1 2018 to B40,207 in H1 2019.

However, while average spending per capita by Australian tourists to Thailand fell marginally from B80,698 for H1 2018 to B80,561 in H1 2019, the average Australian tourist still spent twice as much as the average Indian tourist.

Phuket community
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

Koh Keow (Green Island) is 1 of 2 small islands in the south of Phuket next to Promthep Cape. Isnt i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday

Fascinated, it is clearly mentioned that no ban on alcohol sales has been announced SO FAR. What n...(Read More)

Cross Hotels & Resorts inks deal for new Phuket venue

To be clear, they are taking over an existing hotel, not adding a new one to Patong's already th...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Environmental damage, prices too high

And what would Mr.K like officials to do about those high prices? Force everyone to sell food at low...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

What has this water shortage talk from Mr.K to do with this article? And as he knows that there wil...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

As Mr.K knows the prices so well,maybe he could tell us what the published prices are at those desk...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

No one would deny that this was an appalling thing to do, but if you want to talk about legal ramifi...(Read More)

Phuket readies for HM King’s birthday

Err Capn Jack READ the last sentence there is CLEARLY mention of it....(Read More)

Bridging Supply: Officials reveal B3.5bn proposal to resolve island’s water shortage woes

Ahhhh Dkk- still as arrogant as ever I read. I've been waiting years for YOUR constructive comme...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Environmental damage, prices too high

Great Phuket Poll. Now waiting for response of Phuket Officialdom as the outcome is significant. Sic...(Read More)

 

