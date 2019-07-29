Tourism app TagThai to offer full range of services in October

BANGKOK: TagThai, a tourism application supported by 49 public and private agencies, is set to offer full service sometime in October after six months of delay.

tourismtechnologyeconomics

By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 July 2019, 10:29AM

Officials and private operators sign a memorandum of understanding for a soft launch of tourism application TagThai in January. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd / Bangkok Post

Supawan Tanomkieatipume, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), has encouraged members and other hospitality services to register, enabling them to showcase products and services on the platform.

THA is among 30 private organisations and 19 state agencies that signed agreements to promote the application, created by Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co.

Ms Supawan said the TagThai application will open more sales channels for hotel operators to reach independent travellers, a growing segment.

She said only 12,000 hotels are registered locally, meaning it will take a while to compete on the platform with foreign online travel agencies (OTAs).

There is no charge for joining the platform, and non-THA operators can join the application as well, said Ms Supawan.

TagThai had a soft launch several months ago, but the full service will begin in a few months.

The app will offer a variety of functions and marketplaces for operators, especially for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in a bid to add value to the Thai tourism industry.

A source from Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise said the app will charge a low commission from sales, probably 10%, which is lower than foreign OTAs.

The application will only feature legal or registered hotels to build trust among visitors, especially regarding safety.

SOS and alert functions linked to tourist police and the nearest police stations will be provided.

The application will feature Chinese, English and Thai languages.

Besides the TagThai application, Ms Supawan said hoteliers can use the Thai Mice Connect digital platform to broaden their services for operators, especially for those in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions business.

Thai Mice Connect platform will be available on Oct 15 in Thai and English language versions.

