The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourism and Sports Ministry to support Muay Thai training for foreigners

MUAY THAI: The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) is ready to promote Muay Thai as a field of tourism that can generate annual income to the country, supporting interested foreigners and tourists who are interested in learning the sport.

health, tourism, culture,

National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 7 September 2017, 11:53AM

Permanent Secretary of the MoTS Mr Phongphanu Sawetrun (centre) during his recent visit to Phuket. Photo: PR Dept
Permanent Secretary of the MoTS Mr Phongphanu Sawetrun (centre) during his recent visit to Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

Permanent Secretary of the MoTS Mr Phongphanu Sawetrun disclosed that he recently visited a popular training facility in Phuket which provides Thai boxing training to foreigners and Thais.

He found out that there are currently many foreigners who are taking Muay Thai classes in Phuket, and adds that this is an opportunity that can generate large annual revenues to the country.

He added that there are an increasing number of foreigners becoming more interested in picking up Muay Thai, and that this target group is also in the category of quality tourists.

“Each person will spend a long time learning and practising Muay Thai and some of them will stay for about a year, so their spending is usually 50% higher than regular tourists,” he said..

“Thai boxing is a main activity in sports tourism and there is great opportunity in promoting it, as it is another type of tourism that can increase the country’s revenue in the future,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 11 September 2017 - 13:06:45

Money, money, money, officials see the Sesam open  money coffer already at the horizon.
With what kind of visa can the foreign Muay Thai student stay 1 year in Thailand? 
A student visa? For sure not a retirement visa!
Talking about that 50% extra spending, what is the time frame for that?
A 'quality tourist' in a 4-5 star hotel stays 1-2 weeks,
A young foreign Muay Thai trainee 1 year in a guesthouse? 
Than is that '50% more' just peanuts, calculated per day.

Which young foreigner can spend 1 Sport year in Thailand without a job to back up his financial position?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.